Farmers Alley Theatre Will Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Farmers Alley Theatre will present their latest holiday offering as they put a new spin on an old classic with their presentation of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play - running November 22nd thru December 22nd. This feel good story will be performed in their popular cabaret setting at tables and chairs, where they include dessert and coffee service with your ticket. In this production, they present the movie script but with an adaptation by Joe Landry and it brings back all the nostalgic memories of watching the Frank Capra classic, while infusing it with life as seven actors portray dozens of characters, and foley artists make live sound effects out of every day household items. "West Michigan audiences have always delighted themselves to our cabaret setup," says Executive Director, Adam Weiner, "And with this heartwarming radio play version of the timeless film, we know everyone who attends It's A Wonderful Life will leave with warmth in their hearts and smiles on their faces."

Idealistic George Bailey never got a chance to fulfill his life's ambitions, instead giving up his hopes and dreams for the good of his town, Bedford Falls. Overwhelmed by family obligations, financial pressures at work and a sense of responsibility toward his community in a life he never wanted live, George considers ending his life. That's when a guardian angel named Clarence arrives to show George what life would be like if he'd never been born. Join us for this special presentation filled with all your favorite moments, characters and even a Christmas song or two. It's A Wonderful Life A Live Radio Play is the perfect evening of entertainment for your family this holiday season.

Sandra Bremer returns to direct after helming our previous productions of The Marvelous Wonderettes, Winter Wonderettes, Ring of Fire, and many others. Hal Hobson-Morse (A Year with Frog & Toad, Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings) serves as our Music Director.

Artistic Director Jeremy Koch is honored to be playing the role of George Bailey. Jeremy is a Wilde Award winning actor (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) who has delighted our audiences in our productions of The Andrews Brothers, She Loves Me, Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings and many more. Julia Burrows returns to Kalamazoo to play Mary Bailey after starring as Cindy Lou in last December's Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On. Television, radio and stage star Lori Moore (TV's The Lori Moore Show, I Love a Piano) joins the cast to play Rose Bailey and others. Local talent and Farmers Alley veterans Ron Centers, Tim Eschelbach, Hal Hobson-Morse and Brian Panse round out the cast to portray Mr. Potter, Clarence, Harry and others.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs November 22nd thru December 22nd. Tickets are $39 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $36 on Thursdays. Desserts and Coffee included with each performance - service begins 30 minutes prior to curtain. Reservations can be made by calling our Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or at www.farmersalleytheatre.com.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is proud to receive support from the following corporate sponsors: Dement and Marquardt, PLC; Sanford Financial Services; Schupan & Sons, Inc.; Cahill Wealth Management; and Chemical Bank. Farmers Alley Theatre's 2019-2020 Season Presenting sponsor is First National Bank of Michigan.





