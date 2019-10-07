Farmers Alley Theatre NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE!

Fresh off the success of this summer's production of A Year with Frog and Toad, the Farmers Alley Theatre for Young Audiences program returns with the high-energy and full blast musical, NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE.

Our Young Audiences program is excited to have a full slate of shows during the 2019-20 season, and we kick things off with this rockin' show about being comfortable in your own skin - or suit. Based on the hit children's book by Mo Willems, this rock 'n roll parable has a significant message that is extremely timely for elementary school aged children and their families.

Wilbur and all his fellow naked mole rats in the Tunnel have always been, well ..... naked! Wondering what other possibilities are out there, Wilbur discovers a love for clothing and style. When word of his new passion turns the Tunnel upside down, he proves to everyone that there's no need to be just like everyone else. A special lesson and rock show all in one, NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED has energetic songs, quirky characters and a story unlike any other.

"Tell yourself you're buying tickets to "Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed" for the kids, but really, the grown- ups are in for a huge treat too!" -ParentMap.com

Theatre for Young Audiences Director Sandra Bremer (Frog & Toad, Pinkalicious) will once again helm the production as director/choreographer. Lori Hatfield (Avenue Q, Peter and the Starcatcher) serves as the production's musical director. The cast includes local talent Michael Davis Arnold, Mary Teutsch, Dan Lafferty, MerryRose Howley, Nick Richardson and Bri Edgerton.

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE runs Saturdays in October on the 12th, 19th and 26th. Performance times are 10am, 1pm and 3pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for all kids under 18. Tickets can be purchased by calling our Box Office at (269) 343-2727 or visiting www.farmersalleytheatre.com.





