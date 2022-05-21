Detroit Repertory Theatre Closes Out 65th Season with FAIRVIEW

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is closing out its 65th season with the Michigan Professional Premiere of Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury - a ground-breaking, radical, Pulitzer prize-winning comedy. Opening night is June 3rd, 2022, and it runs until July 31st, 2022. Opening nights at the Detroit Repertory Theatre are always a celebration as guests are invited to stay after the play and join in a complimentary champagne toast to a new production on the Rep stage.

In Fairview, the Frasier household is preparing for Grandma's birthday party, Beverly is holding on to her sanity by a thread to make sure this party is perfect. However, her sister is drinking, her husband can't seem to listen, her brother is M.I.A., her daughter is a teenager and maybe nothing is what it appears in the first place...

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturday evenings at 8:30 p.m., and matinees are 3 p.m. on Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are still the most affordable for professional theatre in the region at $20 advance, $25 day of performance. Purchase tickets and find information at www.detroitreptheatre.com or call the Box Office at (313) 868-1347.

Jackie Sibblies Drury's plays include Marys Seacole (Obie Award); Really; Social Creatures; We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero Of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, From The German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915.

Drury has developed her work at Sundance, the Bellagio Center, The Ground Floor at Berkeley Rep, the Soho Rep. Writer/Director LAB, New York Theatre Workshop, the Bushwick Starr, The Lark, and The MacDowell Colony, among others. She has received the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, a Jerome Fellowship at The Lark, a United States Artists Fellowship, a Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, and a Windham-Campbell Literary Prize in Drama.

Detroit Rep company regular, Will Bryson (DETROIT), is making his directorial debut with Fairview. As an actor, he was last seen on the Detroit Repertory stage as Lonnie in Ghost Gardens. Assisting him will be Detroit Rep board member, Jeff Nahan (FERNDALE), and DRT company member Aaron Kottke (DETROIT) as the show's stage managers.

The cast includes returning DRT actors Tamara PiLar (DETROIT), Jonathan Jones (DETROIT), and Stephen Blackwell (FERNDALE). Five actors are making their Detroit Rep debuts - Janai Lashon (KALAMAZOO), Lynneisha Ray (DETROIT), Kevin T. Keller (DETROIT), Kylie Ann Stone (DETROIT), and Annabelle Young (OAK PARK).

Tickets for Fairview are available now. To ensure the comfort of all who visit the Rep, the Theatre has a number of Covid-19 safety precautions in place. Visit the Theatre's website for more information. Click here for more information about Fairview.

Pictured left to right: Annabelle Young, Jonathan Jones, Lynneisha Ray, and Stephen Blackwell in a rehearsal of Fairview at Detroit Repertory Theatre.