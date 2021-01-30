Detroit Public TV Partners With The Sphinx Organization To Celebrate Diversity Through The Arts

Continuing its commitment to celebrating diversity and amplifying Southeast Michigan's arts and culture organizations, Detroit Public TV is once again partnering with the Sphinx Organization to share the annual Sphinx Finals Competition Concert through its digital and broadcast platforms.

Such access is particularly important this year with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing live audiences from enjoying this remarkable musical event.

The nationally acclaimed contest offers young Black and Latinx classical string players an opportunity to compete under the guidance of an internationally renowned panel of judges, not only for prize money (up to $50,000), but for the gift of performing with established professional musicians in a competition setting.

The culmination of the weekend is the 24th Annual Sphinx Competition Finals Concert, featuring performances from the finalists with the unique all Black and Latinx Sphinx Symphony Orchestra. The event will be presented via a livestream on the DPTV Facebook page or at DPTV.org/Sphin x this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Detroit Public TV will also broadcast the concert on its main channel (56.1) on February 22 at 9 p.m.

In the days leading up to finals concert, the Sphinx Organization hosts SphinxConnect, a national convention on inclusion and diversity in the arts.