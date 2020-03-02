DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Comes to the Wharton Center

This hilarious new production is based on The New York Times #1 bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants, and features the crime-biting canine who is part dog, part man, and all hero! The story revolves around two best friends, George and Harold, who have been creating comics together for years. Now that they are in the 5th grade, it is time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man! Tickets are available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com; at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office; or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

Dog Man has the head of a dog and the body of a policeman. He loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. While trying his best to be a good boy, he needs to save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings. Watch Dog Man go toe-to-toe trying to catch Petey, the world's most evil cat. Will George and Harold finish their epic musical before lunchtime? This show teaches valuable themes of teamwork, friendship and imagination to new theatre audience members as they watch their favorite characters come to life.

Dog Man: The Musical is written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander, who collaborated on the Emmy©-winning series Peg + Cat on PBS, TheaterWorksUSA's Click, Clack, Moo, and the upcoming Clifford The Big Red Dog on PBS and Amazon. The original Dog Man book series was an instant bestseller, and it now has more than 23 million copies in print to date and translations available in more than 21 languages. Newsday says, "This show is perfect for everyone."

The Sunday performance at 1:30PM will provide a supporting and welcoming environment for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), developmental disabilities, sensory processing disorder, and other sensory-sensitive people and their families. At sensory-friendly performances, accommodations include lower sound and light levels; all strobe light effects removed; house lights remain on at a low level throughout the performance; an activities area with crafts and activities for engagement; designated quiet and calm spaces. Audience members are welcome to stand, move around, and enter and leave the theatre as needed, autism specialists and trained volunteers are on hand, and sensory supports are available (fidgets, earplugs).





