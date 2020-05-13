DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Be Rescheduled at the Wharton Center

The engagement of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, originally scheduled for June 6-21, 2020 at the Wharton Center, will not proceed as planned due to the health crisis. It has been rescheduled for August 3-8, 2021.

Patrons with who previously purchased tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN are encouraged to hold onto those tickets. They will be honored for the new date. Simply mark your calendar and your tickets with the new date and arrive on that date with the original tickets. Ticket holders interested in a refund can email wharton@msu.edu to receive information on how to proceed. Refund requests must be received no later than Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Refunds will be issued using the same method as the original payment. Tickets purchased with cash, check or gift cards/gift certificates will be issued a check from Michigan State University. Please note, tickets purchased through a third-party cannot be refunded by Wharton Center.

Patrons may also turn their purchase into a donation to Wharton Center to support operating expenses as we face challenging times. Email wharton@msu.edu to receive information on how to proceed. Donation requests must be received no later than May 27, 2020.

If you have any questions, please email the Ticket Office at wharton@msu.edu.





