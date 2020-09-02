Circle Theatre Announces Summer Fundraising Concert

September Concert & Picnic Night Supports Local Theatre.

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will be hosting the last of their three part Circle Summer Fundraising Concert series on the lawn of the theatre on September 16, at 7pm.

Event sponsored by DV Apple Logistics. Grab your picnic blanket and beach chairs and join Circle Theatre and the Grand Rapids community on the lawn at the Performing Arts Center for the September Circle Summer Fundraising Concert. This outdoor, family-friendly concert will feature live music performed by some of your favorite Circle performers! Performers include some of the best musicians West Michigan has to offer. Social distancing between groups is required, so feel free to spread out and enjoy the great summer weather! Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go directly to Circle Theatre.

September's fundraising performance will feature performances by Lisa Knight, Ellie Frances, and Larry Young. Musicians for the performance include Perry Moody, John Parker, and Danny Robinson. Songs will include What's Going On, Master Blaster, Mustang Sally, Chain of Fools, and more!

Patrons will also have the option to add a 3-course Paddock Place Picnic Basket to the purchase of their tickets for an additional $36. Paddock Picnic Baskets are recommend for two and are a great way to relax with that special someone or a small group. After purchasing baskets, patrons will be contacted by the Box Office to choose their three courses from a small menu found at circletheatre.org/picnicmenu. Course options include a starter, main dish, and dessert. Options range from Hummus, Red Skin Potato salad, Carolina Shredded Pork, Vegetarian Sushi, Fruit and Ganache, Brownie Bites, and more. Bottles of wine are also available as an add-on to picnic baskets. A cash bar featuring alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available during the concert.

Circle Theatre is committed to keeping the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, performers, and staff our top priority. It is because of this, that the decision to postpone our 68th season was made. This extended intermission has left Circle Theatre with the task of raising $200,000 to cover costs during this time. With the support of the community, Circle Theatre has raised $100,000 to date. This is a great start, but there is more work to be done. The Circle Summer Fundraising Concert is a great way to support Circle Theatre as we continue to bring excellent entertainment to the community throughout this difficult time. Additional pop-up concerts will take place on select Monday and Tuesday nights through the end of September. Dates and details for each event can be found at circletheatre.org.

Other ways to support Circle Theatre include purchasing one-of-a-kind art from local artists, Circle Theatre merchandise, donating, and engaging with the Circle Virtual Event Series. Details regarding supporting Circle Theatre can be found at circletheatre.org.

For more information on the September Circle Summer Fundraising Concert and to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

