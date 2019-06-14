Cast Announced For MAMMA MIA! At The Sauk

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, is excited to announce the cast for their upcoming production of MAMMA MIA! Performances are scheduled for August 8-11 and 15-18.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! Includes the songs "Dancing Queen," "Our Last Summer," "The Winner Takes It All" and more.

The cast includes Sauk newcomer Stephanie Burdick as Donna. She is joined by Gianna Marchese as Sophie, Meghan Barnes as Tanya, Loren Corbin as Rosie, Timothy Green as Sky, David Gilman as Sam, Mitch Butler as Harry, Travis Blatchley as Bill, Sarah Kilgore as Ali, Christina McKim as Lisa, Morgan Francis as Pepper and Isaiah Brown as Eddie. The ensemble consists of Emmy Ambrose, Morgan Blonde, Chloe Butler, Mandee Leigh Howard, Moriah Livingston, Savannah Mapes, Ben Marsh, Ethan Miller, Levi Socha, Hayley Wiseley and Trevor Wagler.

The production will be directed by Trinity Bird with musical direction by Kristi Gautsche, vocal coaching by Gay Shaw, choreography by Elizabeth McNair and stage management by Allison Cleveland. The design team consists of David Griffiths (sets), Roene Trevisan (costumes), Tracy McCullough (lighting), Ron Boyle (sound) and Cyndi Balderman (properties).

All performances take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville, Mich. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and up) and students (with a valid i.d.) and $8 for children (12 and under). Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The August 8 performance is a "Pay What You Can" preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The August 15 performance is $5 senior night.





