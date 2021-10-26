CMDetroit Will Present Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien in Recital Next Month

Clarinetist Anthony McGill, widely regarded as one of the classical music world's finest solo, chamber, and orchestra musicians, will give a recital on the Chamber Music Society of Detroit's Signature Series Saturday, November 13 at 8:00 PM. Pianist Gloria Chien will join him for a diverse program ranging from classics by Brahms, Telemann and Weber to contemporary works by James Lee III, Deng Yu-hsien and Jessie Montgomery.

Single tickets for the live concert, which range in price from $12.50 to $65, and digital tickets priced at $10, are available by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.cmdetroit.org.

Ticket buyers can still purchase subscriptions for the six remaining Signature Series concerts, as well as for the CMSD's new digital series on its CameraMusic platform. Series prices range from $312 to $120 for adults, $288 to $96 for seniors and $156 to $60 for students; digital series tickets are $50 for all remaining concerts.

Anthony McGill is one of classical music's most recognizable and brilliantly multifaceted figures. He serves as the principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic - that orchestra's first ever African-American principal player - and maintains a dynamic international solo and chamber music career. McGill also serves as an ardent advocate for helping music education reach underserved communities and for addressing issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion in classical music. Along with Yo-Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, he was honored to take part in the inauguration of President Barack Obama, premiering a piece written for the occasion by John Williams.

McGill appears regularly as a soloist with top orchestras around North America including the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera (where he previously served as the orchestra's Principal Clarinetist for a decade), Baltimore Symphony, San Diego Symphony, and Kansas City Symphony. As a chamber musician, McGill is a favorite collaborator of the Brentano, Daedalus, Guarneri, JACK, Miró, Pacifica, Shanghai and Takacs Quartets, as well as Emanuel Ax, Inon Barnatan, Gloria Chien, Yefim Bronfman, Gil Shaham, Midori, Mitsuko Uchida, and Cho Liang Lin. He has led tours with Musicians from Marlboro and regularly performs for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society.

Taiwanese-born pianist Gloria Chien has a diverse musical life as a noted performer, concert presenter, and educator. She made her orchestral debut at the age of 16 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. In recent seasons she has performed frequently with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and has given recitals at Alice Tully Hall, the Library of Congress and the Phillips Collection. In 2009 she launched String Theory, a chamber music series at the Hunter Museum of American Art in downtown Chattanooga that has become one of Tennessee's premier classical music presenters. She and her husband, violinist Soovin Kim, serve as the new Artistic Directors at Chamber Music Northwest in Portland, Oregon.

Please note that the Chamber Music Society of Detroit will adhere to all state, federal and venue COVID-related policies in effect. For details on the most up-to-date policies, please visit www.cmdetroit.org.