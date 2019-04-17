CMAP & the Detroit Zoo Presents New Puppet Performance Series

Look out for puppets of artistic excellence this summer in Metro-Detroit, telling stories about animals from near and far. Running every Saturday from May 4 through August 31, the Detroit Zoological Society will present four new puppet performances by 2019 puppet troupe in residence Carrie Morris Arts Production (CMAP).

All four performances were created as part of a commissioned residency that began in January of this year, focusing on generating new, street-theater style performing object works about several animals in the zoo's care - specifically, frogs, polar bears, bats and wolves. CMAP's process began with interviews of zoological administrators, conservationists, animal welfare staff and curators, which formed the basis of each performance's dialogue. Storyboards for each show were then created, sent to zoological staff for feedback, and refined collaboratively across both organizations until a final version was approved.

The approved storyboard was then used as a guide for puppet production, build and puppeteer rehearsals. This residency is one of several that CMAP has coordinated with service and science organizations in Detroit, and CMAP director Carrie Morris felt like the use of puppets were a natural fit to tell the stories of animals in the zoological society's care. Morris explains

" It has been an incredible opportunity to collaborate with staff at the Detroit Zoological Society to create these new performances ... being able to research and illustrate the breadth and depth of the conservation work that the DZS does, on a global scale, has been very inspiring, and we are very proud to be the first puppet troupe in residence, using our skill-sets to support the DZS's efforts. "

Catch CMAP's new, street-theater style puppet performances every Saturday this summer from 10:30AM to 2:30PM as they roam the grounds of The Detroit Zoo, 8450 W 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI, relaying the stories of frogs, polar bears, bats and wolves. Standard entrance fees apply, however, all four puppet shows are free for zoo guests and appropriate for all ages.

CMAP (Carrie Morris Art Production) - mission is to create and support new works, and to present the highest quality shows for the people of Detroit and Hamtramck in a way that is inclusive, intimate and community-centered. They strive to give area residents access to the arts regardless of income levels, to include them in the cultural revitalization of their own neighborhood, and to expand their experience of what performance can be. More info at cmapdetroit.com.





