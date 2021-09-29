CLUE: ON STAGE Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre

Six strangers, all with aliases - Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet - gather for a mysterious dinner party at a remote mansion. When their host winds up dead, they race to find the killer. Led by the butler, Wadsworth, they must band together to solve the mystery in hysterical fashion. But can they find out who did it, where, and with what before more bodies show up?

Based on the cult classic film by Paramount Pictures and the Hasbro board game, Clue: On Stage was written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and original music by Michael Holland. It runs October 13 through November 7, 2021, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

"So many people have seen the movie, and nearly everyone has played the board game at some point. It's something people feel is familiar, which is important these days," said Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. "And this is the perfect show, because not only is there a mystery to solve, but there are lots of laughs along the way."

Meadow Brook newcomer Gregory James plays Wadsworth. Many MBT favorites are in the cast. The six guests played by Phil Powers (Mustard), Amy Griffin (White), Lynnae Lehfeldt (Peacock), Chris Stinson (Green), Timothy C. Goodwin (Plum), and Jennifer Byrne (Scarlet). Olivia Ursu, Stephen Blackwell, Grant Cleaveland, and Lexie Farrer round out the cast.

Clue: On Stage is directed by Travis W. Walter, with live musical underscoring by Stacy Cleaveland. Terry W. Carpenter is the stage manager with scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Leslie Littell, lighting design by Eric Van Tassell and sound design by Mike Duncan.

"Something different in Clue: On Stage is live musical underscoring for the show," explained Walter. "I think our audiences will be surprised what the music adds to their experience."

Tickets range from $36 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Clue: On Stage is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.