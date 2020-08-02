Broadway in Detroit Announces 2021 Season - HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, and More!

Broadway in Detroit has announced its tentative plans for an upcoming 2021 season. The season will include Mean Girls, Hairspray, Ain't Too Proud, and more! In addition, subscribers have the option to see Hamilton as an add-on.

Learn more about pricing and subscription details at https://www.broadwayindetroit.com/tickets/2020-21-season-subscription.

Check out the full lineup below!

Ain't Too Proud

Detroit Opera House

January - February 2021

Hairspray

Fisher Theatre

February 2021

Mean Girls

Fisher Theatre

February - March 2021

An Officer And A Gentleman

Fisher Theatre

May 2021

The Band's Visit

Fisher Theatre

June 2021

Disney's Frozen

Detroit Opera House

September 2021

Hamilton - Add-on Opportunity

March-April 2021 - Fisher Theatre

Subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase up to 8 HAMILTON tickets per account prior to public on sale.

