Broadway in Detroit Announces 2021 Season - HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, and More!
Broadway in Detroit has announced its tentative plans for an upcoming 2021 season. The season will include Mean Girls, Hairspray, Ain't Too Proud, and more! In addition, subscribers have the option to see Hamilton as an add-on.
Learn more about pricing and subscription details at https://www.broadwayindetroit.com/tickets/2020-21-season-subscription.
Check out the full lineup below!
Ain't Too Proud
Detroit Opera House
January - February 2021
Hairspray
Fisher Theatre
February 2021
Mean Girls
Fisher Theatre
February - March 2021
An Officer And A Gentleman
Fisher Theatre
May 2021
The Band's Visit
Fisher Theatre
June 2021
Disney's Frozen
Detroit Opera House
September 2021
Hamilton - Add-on Opportunity
March-April 2021 - Fisher Theatre
Subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase up to 8 HAMILTON tickets per account prior to public on sale.