Broadway Veteran Justin Lee Miller to Join Interlochen Center for the Arts as Program Director of Musical Theatre

Seasoned Broadway performer Justin Lee Miller will join Interlochen Center for the Arts this fall as the inaugural Program Director of Musical Theatre.

In this new role, Miller will advance the musical theatre programs at Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen Arts Camp, and Interlochen Online, expand course offerings, and train the musical theatre stars of tomorrow.

"I am thrilled to welcome Justin Lee Miller to the theatre faculty at Interlochen," said Director of Theatre Bill Church. "He will put his extensive musical theatre experience to work as he oversees the development and growth of our popular musical theatre programs. Justin's expertise will help our students acquire the skills necessary as they prepare to enter this highly competitive field."

"From the minute that I stepped onto the Interlochen campus, I knew this was a special place," said Miller. "I've met Interlochen graduates throughout my career, from actors to musicians, and they are always the very best in their field. I'm looking forward to developing the Musical Theater program and joining the community of artists at Interlochen."

Young artists from around the globe train in musical theatre at Interlochen and develop their confidence as performers in fully staged musicals and plays under the leadership of world-class teachers and guest artists. Recent alumni include Anthony Rapp, a lead in Rent and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and Sarah Ruhl, a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient and Tony-nominated playwright.

Miller has appeared on Broadway in My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, and On the Town, among many other hit shows. He performed alongside Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda in Camelot at the Lincoln Center Theater and can be heard on the 2018 Broadway cast recording of My Fair Lady. Other theatre appearances include Sunday in the Park with George (The Guthrie), The Christmas Rose (Carnegie Hall), and Sweeney Todd (The New York Philharmonic).

As a classical singer, Miller trained with the late Shirley Verrett and has appeared at many of the world's leading opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Lyric Opera Chicago, Opera Comique Paris, New Orleans Opera, and Atlanta Opera. He was selected as a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera Council Auditions in 2006 and 2007.

In addition to his career in theatre, Miller also works as a writer. His forthcoming projects include a stage adaptation of Passing by Nella Larsen and a new novel. He also regularly serves as a guest lecturer, master class clinician, and competition judge.

Miller comes to Interlochen from Wagner College in Staten Island, where he served as a visiting professor of theatre. Previously he taught at the University of Mississippi and Tulane University. A member of the Actors Equity Association and the American Guild of Musical Artists, Miller holds a Master of Fine Arts in musical theatre from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre from the University of Michigan.