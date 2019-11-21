Broadway In Detroit Announces Four New Shows Going On Sale; BEAUTIFUL, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More!

Broadway In Detroit announced today that tickets will go on sale Friday, November 29 for four, Broadway blockbusters. Appearing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre are Fiddler On The Roof, March 10-15, 2020, and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, May 5-17, 2020. Appearing at The Music Hall in Detroit will be The Naked Magicians, March 6 & 7, 2020, and The Color Purple, April 21-26, 2020.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof start at $45. Tickets for The Color Purple start at $29. Tickets for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and The Naked Magicians start at $39.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, November 29 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets may also be purchased by phone by calling 800-982-2787, and at the Fisher Theatre box office.

A limited number of premium seats for all shows will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre box office. For group sales information please call 313-871-1132 or email Groups@BroadwayInDetroit.com. For information about open captioned and audio described performances please call 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

For information about each show as well as its performance schedule, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com. Performance schedule, tickets prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit Holiday Gift Certificates are now available for purchase at The Fisher Theatre Box Office or online at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

Patrons who sign up for Broadway In Detroit email alerts will be notified about exclusive opportunities to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the public. Sign up at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You