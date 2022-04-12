Broadway Grand Rapids Announces 2022-2023 Season

Get ready for a season that has it all - musical comedy, haunting love stories, epic journeys, and thrilling magic. The Broadway Grand Rapids 2022-23 season will include some of the biggest blockbusters on Broadway, including a two-week run of Disney's FROZEN.

In addition to FROZEN, the 2022-2023 season has some of the hottest new shows from Broadway including the first National Tour of SIX, a modern retelling of the SIX wives of Henry VIII; the critically-acclaimed and Tony-Award winning Best Musical, HADESTOWN; a revival of the classic tale, MY FAIR LADY; and opening the season is the musical comedy TOOTSIE!

Broadway GR also announces the return of WICKED to Grand Rapids in the 2023-2024 season. 2022-2023 season ticket holders who renew into the 2023-2024 season will receive priority access to WICKED.

The Broadway Grand Rapids subscription series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank. All performances will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

2022-2023 SUBSCRIPTION SERIES

TOOTSIE October 11 - 16, 2022

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one showstopping

act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical features a hilarious TonyÂ®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

SIX January 10 - 15, 2023

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power!

Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, this new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

MY FAIR LADY April 11 - 16, 2023

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

HADESTOWN May 9 - 14, 2023

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. This acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

DISNEY'S FROZEN July 11 - 23, 2023

Week 1: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm;

Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Week 2: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm;

Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the TonyÂ®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America.

the original OscarÂ®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner

Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards.

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular.

And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

SEASON TICKET RENEWALS GOING ON NOW!

Current season ticket holders can renew season tickets for the 2022-23 season before anyone else. The subscription renewal deadline is Thursday, May 12, 2022. The five-show subscription package includes: Tootsie, Six, My Fair Lady, Hadestown, and Frozen. Broadway GR season ticket holders receive the best prices for each show, the opportunity for a no-fee payment plan, online account manager, exclusive dining and parking discounts, and the same seats year after year. The five-show season package price starts at $219 and may be renewed 24/7 online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com, by calling the dedicated subscriber hotline at 866.928.7469 (Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm), or in person/phone at the Broadway Grand Rapids Office located at 122 Lyon Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids 616.235.6285 (Mon - Fri 9am-4pm).

Groups of 10 or more can reserve seats now by contacting Group Sales at groups@bwaygr.org.

NEW SEASON TICKET ORDERS WILL BEGIN IN JUNE

Broadway Grand Rapids will begin accepting new season ticket orders in early June. For the first opportunity to get new season ticket packages, join the Broadway Grand Rapids Waitlist at https://broadwaygrandrapids.com/22-23waitlist.

Information on single ticket on-sale dates will be released at a later time. To receive exclusive Presale offers and discounts on upcoming shows sign up for the BGR eClub at www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com/Eclub.

Shows remaining in the 2021-2022 season are DEAR EVAN HANSEN (May 3 - 8, 2022), MEAN GIRLS (June 21 - 26, 2022), and COME FROM AWAY (November 8 - 13, 2022). For details on tickets or more information, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus