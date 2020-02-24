Broadway Grand Rapids Announces 2020-2021 Season - MEAN GIRLS, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY, and More!

The Broadway Grand Rapids 2020-2021 season will include some of Broadway's biggest blockbusters including the the six-time Tony and Grammy Award winning hit new musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and the incredible true story of COME FROM AWAY. In addition, MEAN GIRLS, HAIRSPRAY, AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS and the return of WICKED for 3 weeks complete the 2020-2021 season.

The Broadway Grand Rapids subscription series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and in partnership with Broadway Across America. All performances will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

Broadway Grand Rapids will also present the perfect kick-off to holiday season with the 35th anniversary of MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS for one performance November 30th.

COME FROM AWAY

October 13-18, 2020

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

COME FROM AWAY takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that put their lives on hold and opened their homes to this world of strangers. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Newsweek cheers, "It does what the best musicals do: takes you to a place you never want to leave."

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

HAIRSPRAY

November 17-22, 2020

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Don't miss this "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy" (The New Yorker).

MEAN GIRLS

February 9-14, 2021

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home-suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "Mean Girls delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

WICKED

March 31- April 18, 2021

Week 1 March 31-April 4, 2021 (Subscription Week)

Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 1pm & 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm;

Sunday at 2pm & 7:30pm

Week 2 April 6-11, 2021

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm;

Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Week 3 April 13-18, 2021

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm;

Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

May 18-23, 2021

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

June 22-27, 2021

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSENa??has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

SPECIAL EVENT

35th ANNIVERSARY MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

By: Chip Davis

November 30, 2020

Monday at 7:30pm

Do you remember the first time you heard "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas"? Join the celebration as Mannheim Steamroller makes history again - Celebrating 35 years of holiday magic as they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country. Experience the performance of the #1 Christmas music artist in history and for the first time ever, hear the entire album that started it all, LIVE - "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas!"

Current season ticket holders (2019-2020) will have the opportunity to reserve season tickets for the new 2020-2021 season from February 24 - March 20, 2020*. The five-show subscription package includes: COME FROM AWAY, HAIRSPRAY, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD and DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Current subscribers have the option to add WICKED for a six-show package. Broadway GR season ticket holders receive the best prices for each show, the opportunity for a no-fee payment plan, free lost-ticket replacement, a new online option to manage personal accounts, exclusive dining and parking discounts, and the same reserved seats for each show. The five-show Subscription Series package price begins at $219. The 2020-2021 Subscription Series may be renewed online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com, by calling toll-free 1-866-928-7469 or in person at 122 Lyon Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids. BGR office hours are 9 to 5 Monday through Thursday, and 9 to 4 on Fridays.

*The subscription renewal deadline for current season ticket holders is Friday, March 20, 2020.

New subscription packages will become available in April and will include six shows: COME FROM AWAY, HAIRSPRAY, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and WICKED.

Information on single ticket on-sale dates will be released at a later time. To receive exclusive pre-sale offers and discounts on upcoming shows sign up for the BGR Eclub at www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com/Eclub.





