Branford Marsalis is Coming To Wharton Center

Multi-Grammy® winner and NEA Jazz Master Branford Marsalis, joined by the Branford Marsalis Quartet, is coming to Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall on Wednesday, February 23.

Growing up as the oldest son in the famed Marsalis family, Marsalis was initially recognized as a young jazz lion. He's since expanded his vision as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader, and educator, crossing stylistic boundaries while maintaining an unwavering creative integrity. The Branford Marsalis Quartet, formed in 1986, remains his primary means of expression. In its virtually uninterrupted three-plus decades of existence, the quartet has established a rare breadth of stylistic range as demonstrated on the band's latest release: The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul. The ensemble is one of the jazz world's most renowned and longest-running bands, and a standard-bearer of instrumental jazz.

Marsalis's work on Broadway has garnered a Drama Desk Award and Tony® nominations for the acclaimed revivals of Children of a Lesser God, Fences, and A Raisin in the Sun. His screen credits include original music composed for Spike Lee's Mo' Better Blues, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks starring Oprah Winfrey, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, produced by Denzel Washington.

Photo credit: Eric Ryan Anderson