Bonnie Raitt And Air Supply To Perform At 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival

Singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt and soft rock duo Air Supply will perform as part of the summer 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Tickets for both concerts will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at interlochen.org/tickets.

A much anticipated northern Michigan tradition, the Interlochen Arts Festival has brought top-tier performers to Interlochen's wooded campus since 1964. In recent years, the Arts Festival has attracted audiences of more than 130,000 patrons annually, making it one of the largest arts festivals in northern Michigan. Summer festival events are primarily hosted at Kresge Auditorium, a 4,000-seat outdoor venue on the shores of scenic Green Lake.

Proceeds from ticket sales for Interlochen performances fund scholarships for deserving young artists to attend Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy, making the Interlochen experience accessible to hundreds of students around the world.

Air Supply will perform on Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Kresge Auditorium. The now-iconic duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock became an overnight sensation when their U.S.-debut single, "Lost in Love," rocketed to the top of the charts. They quickly secured their place in the soundtrack of the American '80s with three platinum-certified albums and seven more top-ten singles, including timeless hits such as "All Out of Love," "Every Woman in the World," and "The One That You Love." Four decades later, the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Famers remain instantly recognizable for their effortless harmonies and simple yet majestic songs. Tickets start at $37.

Bonnie Raitt will take the stage in Kresge Auditorium as part of her "Just Like That... Tour 2022" on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and "100 Greatest Singers of All Time," Raitt has cemented her place as one of the most celebrated artists in American musical history. The ten-time Grammy Award winner jumped to the top of the charts in the early 90s with classic hits like "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me" and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. More than five decades after her debut, Raitt continues to entrance audiences with her signature blend of blues, R&B, rock, and pop. Tickets start at $51.

Current COVID-19 guidelines for patrons are available at interlochen.org/covid-19. All ticket holders will be notified of any changes in COVID-19 policies via email prior to the performance date. COVID-19 vaccinations are highly recommended for eligible visitors.

Additional performers and the full lineup for the 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival will be announced this spring.