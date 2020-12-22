Black and Brown Theatre Brings a Timely Twist to a Tale as Old as Time 

With a challenging year for everyone, Black and Brown Theatre would like to end 2020 with a little "Happily Ever After" as they present their filmed play adaptation of Beauty and the Beast titled Beast of the Town.

The adaptation includes the familiar elements of far-off places, daring sword fights and a prince(ss) in disguise, but this version incorporates rhyming verse couplets in the style of Richard Wilbur's English translation of Tartuffe for a truly enchanting experience.

Beast of the Town stars Kayla Von as Beauty, the heroine in search of adventure whose world collides with a man the villagers call the Beast (Dewight Braxton). Justino Solis (Villager) and Alex Morrison (Clock) round out the intimate cast that delivers humorous and heartfelt performances that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

The presentation also includes original music composed by Josef Deas that is a mix of Black American Jazz and French Romance to nod to the stories French origins while celebrating its new take with theatre artists of color.

The filmed play runs just over 30 minutes and can be viewed free of charge on Black and Brown Theatre's YouTube channel thanks to generous funding from the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation as well as additional support from MCACA and Culture Source.

For more information on Black and Brown Theatre and their additional programming, please visit www.blackandbrowntheatre.org or follow Black and Brown Theatre on social media @BandBTheatre