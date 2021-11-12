Ballet Chelsea's THE NUTCRACKER Returns in December

Ballet Chelsea will present its 24th annual production of The Nutcracker December 11 and 12. This is Ballet Chelsea's fourth year of collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra-expect a spectacular event! This exhilarating production brings music and dance together for three performances, at the Potter Center in Jackson, Michigan.

Both Ballet Chelsea and Jackson Symphony Orchestra are thrilled that the magic of The Nutcracker will return to the stage. Drawing on the talents of Wendi DuBois, Artistic Director of Ballet Chelsea, and Matthew Aubin, Music Director of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, audiences will be swept away by an enchanting holiday performance with sparkling choreography, rich sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky's beloved score.

The Nutcracker is a full-length narrated production that combines the beauty of ballet, the excitement of live music, and the joy of a classic holiday story. Join Marie and her Nutcracker Prince as they are whisked from an evening of holiday festivities into a wondrous land of sweets where a fantastic cast of characters anticipates their arrival. Some fun facts about this production - there are 90 dancers, 75+ volunteers, more than 150 hours of rehearsal, and 172 roles and costumes, and there will be sales of Nutcrackers and Ornaments at the Potter Center at each performance.

Performances are December 11th at 2 pm & 7 pm and December 12th at 7pm at the George E. Potter Center, 2111 Emmons Rd., Jackson, Michigan. Tickets range in price from $15 - $30 and are available online at balletchelsea.org or jacksonsymphony.org.