BWW Review: ROADSIGNS at Purple Rose Theatre Company Is A Reflective Original Play!

Photo Credit: Sean Carter

Roadsigns, running now through March 14th at The Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, is a World Premiere play written by Michigan native Jeff Daniels. The play follows Lanny, a young and ambitious poet, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and fulfillment. Throughout the story, many different characters are introduced, each of them hoping to follow a dream that'll change each of their lives.

The cast of characters in this show gels well with each other. Each of the actors possess a chemistry with each other that makes it seem that they have been performing this show for years together. I was also incredibly impressed by the strong signing talent of each of these actors. There are many sung parts throughout the course of the play, and all actors voices were very strong and made these original songs come to life.

K Edmonds plays the role of Tanesha very well. Tanesha is a hopeful artist, who is on her way to Detroit to sing for Motown Records, with the hope of being the next Aretha Franklin. Edmonds has a very powerful voice. At one point in the show she sings "Amazing Grace" beautifully. Tanesha has a strong personality and is forced to deal with a troubled past. Edmonds delivers these character traits extremely well. This was my first-time seeing Edmonds perform, and I look forward to seeing her again in the future.

Another standout in the show is Tom Whalen, playing the part of Walter. Walter is a troubled Greyhound bus driver, who is just trying to make ends meet. He interacts with all of the characters in the show very differently but continues to possess a very genuine and true personality throughout the show. I have had the pleasure of seeing Whalen perform in previous shows at Purple Rose, and he never disappoints.

Roadsigns is a wonderful original play, exploring the lives of an array of different characters. I would recommend this show to anybody who is looking to be enveloped in a pleasant, original work that features unique original music. Audiences will be overjoyed with the originality of the script and the story.

Roadsigns contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

*Show information courtesy of The Purple Rose Theatre Company.





