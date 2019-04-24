BWW Interview: Anna Owens Talks THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Owosso Community Players

Photo Credit: David-Lorne Photographic

The Owosso Community Players are presenting the Tony Award-winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, starting April 26th at the Lebowsky Center in Owosso. The play by Simon Stephens is based on the novel of the same title by Mark Haddon and the story follows the mystery surrounding the death of the neighbor's dog. Young Christopher Boone decides to investigate, and although he is exceptionally intelligent, he is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. His pursuit of the truth leads him to far greater mysteries, revealing family secrets he could never have imagined. A number of special visual effects are employed to allow audiences to experience the world in a way Christopher does. "This heartwarming story follows a young teenager in a quest to find his mother," said Anna Owens, director. "It shows that even in a chaotic world, the human spirit is strong." BroadwayWorld Detroit had a chance to speak with Anna about directing this fascinating and special play and what audiences will experience when they see it. Read what she had to say below:

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

Anna Owens: Since we moved to Owosso from California in 1994, I have been this group's biggest fan. As a patron, performer, and director, I've witnessed how community theatre has bound this area together.

How would you describe The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-Time in your own words?

This show examines how parents and a child, as well as the community, cope in a world when the child is on the spectrum. It is about a journey. It is about trust. It is about love. And it is all through the perspective of the teenage boy, almost through his mind, if you will.

What was your introduction to show?

Our book club read the book several years ago and I loved it. Then I saw the Broadway production and loved it all over again.

What made you want to direct show?

I wanted the challenge of working with a group of actors on such an important story.

Did you do any special research in preparing to direct show?

Yes, we have had several consultants help us with character development.



Do you have any special rituals that you do with the cast?

I always acknowledge what an honor it is to be a part of this cast and what an honor it is to help tell this important story.

Do you have a favorite line in the show?

My favorite line is from the teenage boy, "I do not tell lies," which is true, while the rest of the characters move in and out of lies sometimes to cope with their world.

What would you say to someone with no prior knowledge of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to get them to see the production?

The acting is stellar and the story is layered and wonderful.

Describe The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in five words.

Sensory, emotional, funny, sad, hopeful.

This is a heavy-seeded emotional show, what do you hope that audiences take away from it?

This show is a window to how someone with autism or on the spectrum views and copes with the world.

What makes Owosso's Community Players interpretation of Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time unique?

The ensemble is very special with all of the cast and the production team having personal experiences with autism.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs April 26th through May 5th at the Lebowsky Center in Owosso. For more information and tickets, call 989-723-4003 or visit www.owossoplayers.com.

