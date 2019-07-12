BIG The Musical Comes to The Barn Theatre

The Barn is bringing this classic 1987 motion picture fantasy to the stage! With laughter, music, and heartfelt moments, Josh learns to be careful what you wish for because being big isn't child's play.

Travel back to the 80's in this musical remake of the beloved Tom Hanks film. 12-year-old Josh (Daniel Shubkegel) is like any other preteen in New Jersey, eager to grow up. At least that's what he thinks as he approaches his crush at the carnival ready to ask her out, only to find that she is there on a date with a 16-year-old, and to make matters worse, Josh is too short to ride the ride that they were waiting in line for. Humiliated, Josh wanders around an abandoned part of the fair where he stumbles across a mysterious Zoltar Machine (John Jay Espino), that prompts him to make a wish.

Still lamenting about his recent rejection and embarrassment he wishes to be big. The next morning Josh awakens to find that he is now magically in the body of a 30-year-old man (Jamey Grisham), and hilarious and heartwarming chaos ensues. His mother, (Samantha Rickard), thinking he is an intruder, expels him from their home. His best friend, Billy (Aiden Wall), convinces Josh he should head to New York. While there he lands a job as an executive at a toy company after a chance encounter with the CEO (Guest Artist, Robert Newman). Josh's childlike way of thinking makes him the ideal toy inventor, and his youthful innocence wins him the affections of Susan (Melissa Cotton Hunter), a coworker at his new place of employment. While Billy searches for the Zoltar machine, which has been taken to an arcade game graveyard, so Josh can wish he was a kid again, Josh attempts to navigate the adult world and discovers that growing up overnight can mean big trouble.

The pre-Broadway tryout started in Detroit in January 1996. The musical opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on April 28, 1996, and closed on October 13, 1996, after 193 performances. It was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Book and Best Score. Alvin Klein, in his The New York Times review of a 2000 regional production of it, wrote, " 'Big' ...is satisfyingly good."

Big the Musical is directed by Patrick Hunter, set Designed by Steven Lee Burright, and costume designed by Michael Wilson Morgan, with Music Direction by Brent J. Decker, and Choreography by Jaime Grisham. Properties are designed by Sam Rudy. Lights are designed by Lauren Gallop. Sound has been designed by Kenze Carlson. Arianna Krenk is serving as hair/wig master, and Russ Skell is serving as Technical Director.

The Barn Theatre's production of Big the Musical is sponsored by Eaton.

Big the Musical is one of our Backstage Xperience shows this season. BsX is a fun, interactive, educational opportunity free to youth participants. Kids are given an inside peek at behind the scenes areas that are typically off limits to the public. Children are also provided with a light meal and get to interact with our wonderful staff. They often get to learn some of the choreography from the show! We require one chaperone for every four youths. A chaperone ticket is $39. Dates: July 18, 19, 24, 25 & 26. Email bsx@barntheatreschool.org for more information.

The Barn Theatre School is proud to offer an American Sign Language interpreted performance of Big the Musical on Wednesday, July 24th. Also, generously sponsored by Eaton.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the actors have taken their final bows. Take in our cabaret-style show after the main stage performances while satisfying your cravings with some light snacks. Make your Bar Show reservations online for the entire summer. No need to wait in line before the show! Dinners are available nightly and provided by GMC catering of Galesburg. Call the Box Office for dinner reservations at (269) 731-4121.

The Barn Theatre is located on M-96, west of Augusta. Tickets range from $39-$48 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are all accepted. Group rates are available. The Box Office is open every day from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at barntheatreschool.org or by calling (269) 731-4121.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You