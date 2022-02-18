BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. Comes To St. Dunstan's Theatre In Bloomfield Hills

St. Dunstan's Theatre is partnering with InterACT Entertainment to bring you it's first ever Youth Theatre production. Beauty & The Beast Jr. will run for one weekend only: March 4th - 6th 2022.

Serving as Producers and Directors of this production from InterACT Entertainment are Joey Albright and Debbie Tedrick.

This production was originally scheduled to go up in April of 2020 before having to shut down due to the pandemic. Tedrick, who also serves as the Music Director, is thrilled to be back and in rehearsals with these amazing kids, "We're so excited to be back again after closing in March 2020 just weeks before our show was to be mounted. The enthusiasm and commitment the students bring to this re-fashioned re-mount is incredible. Our set has some nifty multi-media and special effects novelties that are sure to thrill audiences young and old. It's inspirational to see the students overcome obstacles to create an event we all feel proud to share with the public. So come, be our guest!"

Alex Walters who plays Cogsworth and is also serving as student director is also excited to be back and doing theatre again, saying "Everyone has had almost two years without a chance to do what they love, so there's palpable joy and excitement every time we get to work together. No rehearsal feels mundane or tedious, because the time away has helped us realize how much we value those tricky moments."

Working behind the scenes consists of professional professors and teachers from Oakland University, Rochester University, Detroit Country Day School with AEA, SAG/AFTRA theatre credentials as well. The show will feature a live band with Choreography from Alexis DeCapua-Collins, Christine Campbell-Cormier, and Kristy Sikes.

The incredible staff also includes Costumer, Christa Koerner, Set Designer, Alan Canning, and Technical Director, Jake Turner.

InterACT Entertainment will present Beauty and the Beast Jr. at St. Dunstan's Theatre on Friday, March 4th at 7PM, Saturday March 5th at 3PM and Sunday March 6th at 2PM and 5PM. Tickets are $25 for VIP (Front Row) and $15 for General Seating. St. Dunstan's is located at 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills.

To order tickets, or for more information - including details on parking, and seating - visit https://interactentertainment.com/.