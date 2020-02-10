Asner To Perform A MAN AND HIS PROSTATE At The Sauk

Ed Asner, the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, will perform A Man and His Prostate for two performances at The Sauk in Jonesville, MI.

Inspired by the true-life story of Asner's long-time collaborator, Ed Weinberger, the play tells the story of a man on vacation in Italy. After collapsing, he finds himself a patient in a hospital full of doctors who don't speak English. While funny and irreverent, the show includes a very sincere message about serious men's health concerns.

Asner may be best known as Lou Grant, a character he played on both "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant." His voice is also recognized as Carl in Disney Pixar's "Up."

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7. All tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. Please note the play contains adult language and material that may not be suitable for younger audiences including frank discussions of male anatomy.

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, produces a season of 8 productions. More information about upcoming productions and auditions can be found at www.thesauk.org.





