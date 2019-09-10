Alan Cumming Named Honorary Chair of Superbia Services Inc.

Superbia Services Inc., the development organization responsible for advancing the equal treatment of LGBTQ persons in financial and other fundamental services, takes pride in announcing that the State of Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services has approved its application to form Superbia Credit Union.

Superbia Credit Union is the first of its kind, a credit union by and for the benefit of the LGBTQ community across the nation. The Order of the Director, signed on September 9th, provides Superbia Services Inc. with official documentation, state charter number and establishes the legal entity of Superbia Credit Union. With this historic milestone achieved, Superbia Services Inc. immediately begins the next phase of working with regulatory bodies to receive the required approvals to that will make the credit union operational. This includes setting the capabilities in place that see Superbia Credit Union come to market in early 2020.

Operating virtually to ensure the broadest access to the community, Superbia Credit Union will serve its members through tailored products and services, a member experience that affirms the LGBTQ community, and competitive rates. Superbia Credit Union is a cause-driven not-for-profit entity owned and guided by its members and is dedicated to advancing the financial security of members and providing equal access to the tools to get there. This includes using its profits to fund direct benefits to its members and as grants made sustainably to organizations that support LGBTQ-related initiatives.

Superbia Credit Union is the first ever financial institution that solely exists to serve and advocate for the LGBTQ community across the country. Superbia Credit Union has a strategic and long-term relationship established with the Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement and Research (CLEAR) to work in partnership and serve the national community. The credit union will operate, over time, to provide a full suite of products and services that places them squarely as a competitor to other banking institutions, however, it stands apart in its structure and mission. Superbia Credit Union has a mission to serve and benefit the LGBTQ community, and is an inclusive organization welcoming anyone supporting the mission to become a member.

Myles Meyers, founder of Superbia Services Inc., is a professional in developing and executing strategies that deliver long-term success. He was inspired to establish Superbia Services Inc. when he realized products, services and the customer experience were not reflecting the needs of the LGBTQ community. As the financial interests of the community change, there continues to be a lag in the overhaul of industry approach to the underserved LGBTQ community, holding nearly $1.7 trillion in economic power.

"The LGBTQ community is strong and persistent," shared Meyers. "We've been working with, and will continue to work with, the community to respond to needs, improve economic equality by removing the risks of intolerance and discrimination in banking services that continue to plague the community in different forms. With the operation of Superbia Credit Union, we are, unifying the community's economic strength to benefit all our members, and ensuring an experience free from the risk of discrimination. We are extremely appreciative to the Michigan DIFS for its efforts on our application and the signing of the executive order to form Superbia Credit Union."

"I am pleased that Superbia, as a newly state-chartered credit union, is part of the exciting growth of Michigan's financial services industry," said DIFS Director Anita G. Fox. "Providing financial access is fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of all Michigan residents. I applaud Superbia's commitment to provide services to the LGBTQ community."

Award-winning actor Alan Cumming has been named Honorary Chair of Superbia Services Inc. and champion of the Superbia mission. A long-time advocate for the LGBTQ community, Cumming is working with Meyers and the board to bring his experience to input on topics involving the community, guide community engagement and inspire members around the Superbia mission. Throughout his career, Cumming has worked on behalf of the community through organizations including The Trevor Project and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and he is an ambassador for OutRight, a leading international LGBT human rights organization.

"I am looking forward to working with Superbia in the capacity of spreading awareness of the great work and opportunity that it brings to the LGBTQ community," stated Cumming. "We all should be able to be proud of who we are, and proud of what makes us different. With an organization like Superbia we are one step closer to equality in all forms, including economic equality and knowing that we are removing the risk of discrimination in the financial industry."

Michigan State Senator Jeremy Moss, a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community, has supported Superbia since learning about the mission and effort.

"State law doesn't protect Michigan's LGBTQ community from discrimination in the workplace and public accommodations," said Moss. "It's burdensome that gay and trans Michiganders must depend on private businesses to take it upon themselves to provide equal treatment to employees and consumers.

"Fortunately, many LGBTQ businessowners and entrepreneurs have stepped up to specifically cater to the needs of our community and I'm especially excited to welcome in Superbia Credit Union to Michigan as a safe space to bank and obtain lines of credit without fear of discrimination."

In addition to expected 2020 market launch of Superbia Credit Union, Superbia Services Inc. will be launching additional products and services for the LGBTQ community during 2020 and 2021.

Members of the LGBTQ community and supporting allies are invited to sign up in advance for Superbia Credit Union, by visiting the Superbia Services Inc. website at www.superbiaservices.com to learn more about the 2020 launch and their plans to bring other LGBTQ affirming services to the community.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You