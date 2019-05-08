6th Annual Downriver BLESS FEST Announced Saturday, May 18

Downriver's 6th annual BLESSFEST, "A Day of Hope", Free Community Resource Fair will be held Saturday, May 18th, 12-3 pm. at New Hope Assembly, 14000 Racho Blvd, Taylor. (two blocks north of Eureka/Southland Mall, near SMART Bus stops)

Over 40 area agencies, nonprofits hospitals and churches participate each year. This year the following will be provided: Henry Ford Health System: health, blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose screenings. Laske Family Chiropractic: spine screenings. Beltone: hearing tests; Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital; foot screenings; Dr. Zoe Deol, ultrasounds; Covenant Community Care Dental group; oral exams, dental cleanings; Beaumont Hospital: nutrition, Karmanos, cancer care, Pearl Vision: optical examinations.

The Helps Expo will provide free resources to families, veterans and seniors in the following areas: early childhood, adoption, foster care, youth programs, drug abuse prevention, rehabilitation and vocational services, veteran's services and senior programs; prayer and spiritual counseling. The Department of Health and Human Services Child Support, Lakeshore Legal Aid, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, The Information Center, Wayne Metro, The Senior Alliance, Western Wayne Family Health Centers and Wayne County Safe along with many others will be available to provide resources and answer questions.

Workshop topics: legal aid, resume writing, basic need and health insurance guidance.

Job Fair includes opportunities for job interviews and possible on-the-spot hiring.

A fun and exciting Kids Zone will be open for children ages 5-11.

Free groceries will be provided to registered attendees at the end of the event.

For more info or to volunteer click on www.facebook.com/BlessFestInfo.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You