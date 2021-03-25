2021 SAUK SHORTS Announces Cast

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present their annual celebration of the short play, Sauk Shorts, for four performances April 29-May 2.

"Sauk Shorts has become a beloved Sauk tradition," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "This year is a real celebration as we welcome audiences back inside the Sauk Theatre. This year is also special because we have four scripts from Michigan playwrights including Sarah Gray from Jonesville and Josh Lightner from Jackson."

This year's production will include:

· "Hands" by Sarah Gray. Directed by Mari Nunez.

· "Honor Among Thieves" by Josh Lightner. Directed by Tim Ambrose.

· "I Can Fly" by Gary Sironen. Directed by Liz Pence.

· "Living (A Prelude)" by G.M. (Bud) Thompson. Directed by Trinity Bird

· "Mr. Cuddles" by Rom Watson. Directed by Mari Nunez

· "Ski Lift" by Scott Mullen. Directed by Josh Lightner.

· "Stockholm Syndrome" by James McLindon. Directed by MJ Jacobs.

· "We Interrupt This Program" by Arhur Keyser. Directed by Sandi Miller.

· "Windows, Windows, Trees" by Matthew Weaver. Directed by Mandee Leigh Howard.

The cast consists of Andy Anderson, Meghan Barnes, Patricia Barrett, Morgan Blonde, Pat Bogusz, Isaiah Brown, Meaghan Bryant, Allison Cleveland, Emily Crews, Tim Favreau, Katherine Gerring, Summer Housler, Mandee Leigh Howard, John Kasper, Josh Lightner, Denise McCosh, Stella McCourry, Andrea Ortell, Micah Ortell, Olivia Ortell, Ray Pratt, Mike Sutton, Brandi Tippner and Roene Trevisan. The evening is stage managed by Joella Hendrickson.

Performances of Sauk Shorts are April 29, 30 and May 1 at 8 p.m. A 3 p.m. matinee will be performed on May 2. All tickets are $10. The April 29 performance is a Pay What You Can preview performance. Seating is limited. Masks are required at all times while inside the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online beginning April 1 at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The Sauk is located at 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville.

"We continue to follow local, state and national guidelines for safety," Bird said. "Seating is extremely limited and audiences will be socially distanced. All patrons must wear a mask the entire time they are inside the theatre. We have also increased our cleaning and sanitation routine before and after each performance. A complete list of safety protocols can be found on our website."