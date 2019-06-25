DEBBIE DOES DALLAS: THE MUSICAL Heads to the Ringwald This Summer

Opening July 12, 2019 at The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale, Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical tells the famous rags-to-riches story in an hilariously new way!

Debbie Benton has been invited to try out for the Dallas Cowgirl Cheerleading squad. The only problem is that she has to pay for her fare to the try outs. Being a girl of simple means, she enlists the aid of her friends to help her raise the money and together they will do ANYTHING to get Debbie to Dallas!

Conceived by Susan L. Schwartz, adapted by Erica Schmidt, and with music and lyrics by Andrew Sherman, Tom Kitt, and Jonathan Callicutt, Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical premiered at the New York Fringe Festival and has since been performed around the world.

The Ringwald production is directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck, with music direction by Jeremy St. Martin, and choreography by Mike Suchyta. Phoenix Eldridge stage manages a cast that includes Maggie Alger, Joe Bailey, Lily Belle Czartorski, Tess Hannah, Brenton Herwat, Kyle Mitchell Johnson, Brandy Joe Plambeck, and Liz Schultz.

The design team features Mike Suchyta on set, Michelle Reeves does costumes, and Brandy Joe Plambeck handling light and sound design.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

The Ringwald opened their doors eleven years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Death of a Salesman,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Life Sucks, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Glengarry Glen Ross, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.

DEBBIE DOES DALLAS CAST & CREW

Lily Belle Czartorski Debbie

Liz Schultz Lisa

Maggie Alger Tammy

Tess Hannah Roberta

Joe Bailey Donna

Kyle Mitchell Johnson Rick and others

Brenton Herwat Kevin and others

Brandy Joe Plambeck Tim and others

Director Brandy Joe Plambeck

Music Director Jeremy St. Martin

Choreographer Mike Suchyta Stage Manager Phoenix Eldridge

Set Design Mike Suchyta

Costume Design Michelle Reeves

Lighting Design Brandy Joe Plambeck

Sound Design Brandy Joe Plambeck

DEBBIE DOES DALLAS: THE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, July 12 8PM $25

Saturday, July 13 8PM $25

Monday, July 15 8PM $15

Friday, July 19 8PM $25

Saturday, July 20 8PM $25

Monday, July 22 8PM $15

Friday, July 26 8PM $25

Saturday, July 27 8PM $25

Monday, July 29 8PM $15

Friday, August 2 8PM $25

Saturday, August 3 8PM $25

Monday, August 5 8PM $15

Photo by Brandy Joe Plambeck





