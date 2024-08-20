Young Footliters Youth Theatre Debuts A New Program For Young Audiences: Footliters Imagination Studio!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Footliters Youth Theatre will introduce a new program this fall, Footliters Imagination Studio, providing professional theatre experiences for young people.

For over 50 years Young Footliters Youth Theatre has provided performance opportunities for youth ages 5–18. This fall, Young Footliters will debut a new series of shows performed by professional actors tailored in length, language, and content for young audience members ages 12 and under.

Footliters Imagination Studio creates extraordinary professional theatre experiences to challenge, educate, empower, and inspire young people in their schools and communities. The new program is led by seasoned theatre professionals Katie Colletta, Keegan Colletta Huckfeldt, Jacob Kilburg, and Kent Reynolds. The inaugural season features two productions: Charlotte's Web, running October 25-27 and Penguin Goes to Flight School, running March 21-22.

“In Young Footliters Main Stage productions, the primary audience of the program isn't really the people who come to see the show; it's the children who perform in the show. Through this experience, they gain valuable skills in collaboration, self-confidence, tenacity, and so much more. Footliters Imagination Studio provides a space for young people to experience a show tailored to their interests and needs, and also offers the opportunity for extension activities including pre-and-post-show experiences, resource guides, and sensory-friendly performances. FIS is designed to encourage empathy, curiosity, and wonder while letting kids' imaginations soar, ” said Katie Colletta, CCPA Education Supervisor.

In addition to public performances, Footliters Imagination Studio will provide school matinees, both at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts as well as on-site at schools in gyms and cafeterias. Young Footliters is committed to removing barriers to access by bringing theatre experiences directly to students. Productions will be targeted to specific grade levels to optimize the student experience and provide age-appropriate resources to teachers for post-show classroom discussions.

Sensory-friendly performances will be provided for each production, and are designed to provide an accessible and comfortable theatre experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, and other social, learning, or cognitive disabilities. During these performances, audiences can expect house lighting to remain at a low level during the performance, lower sound levels, freedom to talk and leave seats during the show, designated quiet areas outside the theatre space, and space throughout the theatre for standing and movement.

Young Footliters Youth Theatre will also produce its regular season of three shows featuring youth actors: My Son Pinocchio (October 18–20, 2024), Alice in Wonderland (March 14–16, 2025), and Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo Jr. (June 27–29, 2025).

Additionally, Young Footliters will continue its First Act program, dedicated to providing students ages 7–12 the opportunity to bring a role to life onstage in an age-appropriate, one-act production, as well as offering single-day, semester, and year-long camps and classes for youth with every level of experience through its Education Program.

Charlotte's Web

Based on the beloved book by E.B. White, Charlotte's Web spins the tale of Wilbur, his best friend, Fern, a most extraordinary spider named Charlotte, and their adventures on the farm. When Wilbur learns he faces a terrible fate, Charlotte takes action to save him. This treasured tale explores bravery, selfless love, and what it means to be a friend. Best for ages 5+.

Public Performance Dates

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM (Sensory-Friendly Performance)

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, October 26, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Additional performances will be made available for school groups. Please contact Nancy Mayfield for more information: nmayfield@coralville.org.

Ticketing*

Adults: $15

Children (under 18): $10

*Price is before fees and taxes. Online convenience charges apply for web sales.

Ticketing link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/32615/production/1211632

Penguin Goes to Flight School

It's the first day of Flight School, where birds learn to fly! Penguin has the soul of an eagle and is ready to soar through the air, but there's a problem… he wasn't built to fly, as the other birds constantly remind him. But Penguin's spirit won't be grounded! Journey with Penguin as he follows his dreams to the sky! Best for ages 3+.

Book by Cara Lustik, music by David Mallamud, and lyrics by Joshua H. Cohen, Penguin Goes to Flight School is based on the book Flight School from best-selling author Lita Judge.

Public Performance Dates

Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM (Sensory-Friendly Performance)

Sunday March 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Additional performances will be made available for school groups. Please contact Nancy Mayfield for more information: nmayfield@coralville.org.

Ticketing*

Adults: $15

Children (under 18): $10

*Price is before fees and taxes. Online convenience charges apply for web sales.

Ticketing link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/32615/production/1211649

Tickets will go on sale January, 2025.

Young Footliters Youth Theatre is a program of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Footliters Imagination Studio is a program of Young Footliters Youth Theatre.

Young Footliters Youth Theatre uses the power of storytelling to create connections, build self-confidence, and inspire creativity in young people. In our theatre community, all are welcome and encouraged to grow and to be themselves.

