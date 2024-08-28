Tickets For IRISH NIGHT At Coralville Center On Sale Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets go on sale today at Noon for a special concert of Irish music on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Irish Night is comprised of two celebrated bands performing their own unique takes on traditional Irish music: Steam Irish Quartet and Sorcha.

Tickets are $18–$23 (before fees and sales tax) and will be available via the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office: visit www.CoralvilleArts.org, or call (319) 248-9370. Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

About the Bands

The Steam Irish Quartet is a powerful combo of the leading exponents of traditional Irish music from the international acoustic scene. Chicago artists John Williams, Katie Grennan, Steve Morrow and Jeff Lindblade have thrilled audiences from Shanghai to Chicago and from Paris to Pittsburgh. Concertina, fiddle, bodhran, and guitar ignite to raise the rafters and warm the heart. Appearances on BBC, PBS, Dreamworks, Riverdance, and with the Chieftains round out their various backgrounds and their versatility embraces dance, wit, and road-tested musical integrity.

For more info, visit: https://steamirishmusic.com/

Born out of love for the Celtic and Folk genres, Sorcha brings originality of arrangements and instrumental material to the forefront. Inspired by the likes of legendary bands such as Flook, Solas, Lunasa, and Capercaillie, just to name a few, Sorcha is putting their own unique stamp on traditional tunes. Sorcha is comprised of local performers Dan Vaughn (Irish whistle & flute) and Nikki Philbrick (fiddle), along with special guest artist Conor Hearn on guitar.

For more info, visit: https://sorchaband.com/

Comments