Performances run November 29 - December 9, 2023.

November 6, 2023

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Comes to ISU Theatre This Month

The Velveteen Rabbit comes to ISU Theatre this month. Performances run November 29 - December 9, 2023. The production is adapted by Amanda Petefish-Schrag and Ben Schrag, based on the book by Margery Williams, with original music by Ben Schrag.

The Velveteen Rabbit is a delightful, all-ages re-telling of the classic story by Margery Williams, adapted by ISU faculty member, Amanda Petefish-Schrag and Ben Schrag with original music by Ben Schrag. A five-member cast of actors/puppeteers bring the narration to life through the art of shadow puppetry. Children (and the young at heart) will be transported to a magical world where we explore what it means to be "real".

Run-time is approximately one hour

General admission. Free for all.

Touring Schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 29th: 7 p.m. Cardinal Room, Memorial Union (public)

Friday, Dec. 1st: 6:30 p.m. Alluvial Brewing Co.  3715 W 190th St. Ames  (public)

Saturday, Dec. 2nd: 10 a.m. AND 1 p.m. Ames Public Library Children's Dept. 515 Douglas Ave. Ames (public)

Sunday, Dec. 3rd: 7 p.m. KHOI Radio 622 Douglas Ave. Ames (public)

Wednesday, Dec. 6th: 7 p.m. Nevada Public Library Children's Dept. 631 K Ave. Nevada (public)

Saturday, Dec. 9th: Time TBD Reliable Street, INC 4625 Reliable Street, Ames (public)




