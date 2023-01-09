August Wilson's The Piano Lesson comes to Des Moines Playhouse next month, a co-production with Pyramid Theatre Company.

It is 1936 and Boy Willie arrives in Pittsburgh, full of aspirations. He has an opportunity to buy some land but needs to come up with the money quick. He wants to sell an old piano that has been in his family for generations, but he shares ownership with his sister, Berniece. An antique covered with incredible carvings that detail the family's history, Berniece has already rejected several offers for the piano. Boy Willie tries to persuade his sister that the past is the past, but Berniece is more formidable than he anticipated.

Performances run February 3 - 19, 2023.