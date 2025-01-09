Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mitten comes to Des Moines Playhouse this month. The performance is on January 24, 2025. Watch what happens when some woodland animals find a lost magical mitten in the forest.

Interactive Theatre Shows for Children Ages 4-6! Great for preschools, child care centers, kindergarten classes, and families. Join Edgar Allan Crow and the Adventure Clubhouse crew as they dramatize a favorite story using their imaginations and the costume pieces and props they find in their Magic Trunk. Children learn the Adventure Clubhouse secret handshake, open the Magic Storybook, and listen for the word of the day. A new story is presented each month!

If ticket prices are keeping you away from this show, please call the ticket office at 515.277.6261, Noon-5:00 PM, Tuesday-Friday. We have supporters who want to make sure everyone gets a chance to see this production.

