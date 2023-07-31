Performances will run June 28, 30, July 5, 14, 16, 20 at Blank Performing Arts Center.
POPULAR
The Barber Of Seville comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in summer 2024. Written by Gioachino Rossini and Cesare Sterbini, the performances will run June 28, 30, July 5, 14, 16, 20 at Blank Performing Arts Center.
The opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles. This is a co-production of Opera Queensland, New Zealand Opera and Seattle Opera.
Get ready for a rollicking fiesta of sunny Seville madness as Rossini’s celebrated, razor-sharp comedy returns to our stage in riotous technicolor. Featuring some of opera’s most familiar and show-stopping tunes, The Barber of Seville is a must-see treat for the eyes and ears!
Baritone Alexander Birch Elliott returns to DMMO as the wily Figaro and rising tenor Duke Kim makes his mainstage debut in the role of Count Almaviva. Maestro Gary Thor Wedow returns to conduct and Lindy Hume’s vibrant production will make a company debut.
Videos
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/29-4/14)
|All Is Calm
Des Moines Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
|Once
Des Moines Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
|The Secret Garden – Spring Version
Des Moines Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
|Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
|Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
|Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
|Penguin Project: Disney’s High School Musical, Jr
Des Moines Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
|Much Ado About Nothing
Ankeny Community Theatre (8/04-8/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You