The Barber Of Seville comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in summer 2024. Written by Gioachino Rossini and Cesare Sterbini, the performances will run June 28, 30, July 5, 14, 16, 20 at Blank Performing Arts Center.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles. This is a co-production of Opera Queensland, New Zealand Opera and Seattle Opera.

Get ready for a rollicking fiesta of sunny Seville madness as Rossini’s celebrated, razor-sharp comedy returns to our stage in riotous technicolor. Featuring some of opera’s most familiar and show-stopping tunes, The Barber of Seville is a must-see treat for the eyes and ears!



Baritone Alexander Birch Elliott returns to DMMO as the wily Figaro and rising tenor Duke Kim makes his mainstage debut in the role of Count Almaviva. Maestro Gary Thor Wedow returns to conduct and Lindy Hume’s vibrant production will make a company debut.

