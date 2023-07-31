THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in Summer 2024

Performances will run June 28, 30, July 5, 14, 16, 20 at Blank Performing Arts Center.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
THE FALLING AND THE RISING is Now Playing at Des Moines Festival Opera Photo 2 THE FALLING AND THE RISING is Now Playing at Des Moines Festival Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in Summer 2024

The Barber Of Seville comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in summer 2024. Written by Gioachino Rossini and Cesare Sterbini, the performances will run June 28, 30, July 5, 14, 16, 20 at Blank Performing Arts Center.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles. This is a co-production of Opera Queensland, New Zealand Opera and Seattle Opera.

Get ready for a rollicking fiesta of sunny Seville madness as Rossini’s celebrated, razor-sharp comedy returns to our stage in riotous technicolor. Featuring some of opera’s most familiar and show-stopping tunes, The Barber of Seville is a must-see treat for the eyes and ears!

Baritone Alexander Birch Elliott returns to DMMO as the wily Figaro and rising tenor Duke Kim makes his mainstage debut in the role of Count Almaviva. Maestro Gary Thor Wedow returns to conduct and Lindy Hume’s vibrant production will make a company debut.
 




RELATED STORIES - Des Moines

1
THE FALLING AND THE RISING is Now Playing at Des Moines Festival Opera Photo
THE FALLING AND THE RISING is Now Playing at Des Moines Festival Opera

The Falling and the Rising centers around a strong female hero known only as “Soldier”. After sending a video message home on the eve of her daughter’s thirteenth birthday, the Soldier is severely wounded by a roadside IED. Doctors quickly place her in an induced coma to help minimize the extensive trauma to her brain. The Soldier must now make an arduous journey towards both healing and home. 

2
Feature: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Urbandale Community Theatre Photo
Feature: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Urbandale Community Theatre

Being involved in theatre takes both the audience and those on stage and backstage on a journey with each show. With each show, the journey is different. The best journeys are when the show leaves a little something with you that you carry with you for the rest of your life. One show has taken me on what so far has been a 17-year journey. That show is 'The Drowsy Chaperone.'

3
City Circle Theatre Company Presents Disneys HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: On Stage This Month Photo
City Circle Theatre Company Presents Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: On Stage This Month

City Circle Theatre Company presents Disney's High School Musical: On Stage! at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) July 14–16 & 21–23, 2023. 

4
Jukebox Saturday Night Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in October Photo
Jukebox Saturday Night Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in October

Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America’s Swing Era, performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie and more! Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW Video Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Is Calm
Des Moines Playhouse (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once
Des Moines Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden – Spring Version
Des Moines Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penguin Project: Disney’s High School Musical, Jr
Des Moines Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
Ankeny Community Theatre (8/04-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You