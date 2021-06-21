SPELLING BEE to Open This Friday at City Circle Theatre Company

City Circle Theatre Company is back on stage for live performances June 25-27 with the wickedly funny musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Tickets are $14-$29. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

A delightfully eclectic group of tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime! Wickedly funny, this fast-paced musical romp has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is one unforgettable experience!

Please note: This production contains adult language and content consistent with a PG-13 rating.

This is a live production at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Regular reserved seating is available on the main floor. Socially distanced seating is available in the balcony upon request. As a City entity, the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts no longer requires mask wearing in our facility. Patrons are welcome to wear masks and extras will be available at the entrances of the auditorium. Please call the Box Office for more information.

CAST

Will Adams - Mitch

Maia DeGrazia - Marcy

Reese Hill - Olive

Duane Larson - Panch

Jasper Rood - Coneybear

Chloe Schroeder - Rona

Evan Schroeder - Barfee

Samantha Scheetz - Schwarzy

Austin Wicke - Chip

City Circle Theatre Company

City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre for over 20 years and is a resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. For information about upcoming performances visit www.CoralvilleArts.org of call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office

The Box Office is open for phone calls only Wednesday-Friday 12:00-4:00 PM.

The Box Office is open in person starting one hour before each ticketed, live performance, at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

319-248-9370

CCPABoxOffice@coralville.org