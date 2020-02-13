Revival Theatre Completes Casting For END OF THE RAINBOW

Revival Theatre Company (RTC) opens its sixth season with the Iowa premiere of End of the Rainbow, a bitterly-sweet, funny drama about the final years in the life of Judy Garland. "If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, why, oh, why, can't I?" End of the Rainbow features a glorious ensemble of Judy Garland fan favorites. The glamour and melancholy of stardom will be on full display.

Janelle lutz will be playing the role of Judy Garland. Ms. Lutz has previously performed the role of Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow, The Boy from Oz, An Evening with Liza and Judy and a Very Judy Christmas. Texas Theater legend B.J. Cleveland opined, "Janelle, innately, has that 'it' factor", describing Lutz's Garland as "show-stopping."

Ms. Lutz will team with Jim Vogt who will play Mickey Deans. This will be Jim's first role with Revival Theatre, but Mr. Vogt is familiar to Eastern Iowa audiences due to numerous roles at the Old Creamery Theatre.

Garrett Taylor (Anthony) and David Morton (Interviewer/ASM/Porter) round out the cast. Garrett is a pianist, music director, conductor, orchestrator and multifaceted performer. For the past 12 years, Garrett has been on the music team of Wicked on Broadway.

David been doing theater for over 40 years and has performed in the corridor for the last 15 years. He last appeared on stage in Of Mice and Men for Classics at Brucemore. He has worked with SPT, Giving Tree Theater and TCR. We are delighted all these actors will be gracing the RTC stage.

End of the Rainbow will show at CSPS Hall in the New Bo area,March 26-29, with direction led by Brian Glick with Cameron Sullenberger serving as musical director.





