Review: RUMORS at Carousel Theatre Of Indianola

Hilarity ensues in Carousel's production which runs through March 19.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Have you heard what's going on in Indianola? Not only has Carousel announced their new season, more on that at the end of this review, but they opened their latest production to a sold-out audience on March 10. The show that had a sold-out opening night is Neil Simon's "Rumors." If the laughter from the sold-out audience on opening night is any indication, then this is the perfect show to lift the audience out of the wintertime blues as we head into spring.
"Rumors" by Neil Simeon tells the story of four couples arriving at a mutual friend's house to celebrate their 10th anniversary. When the first couple arrives, they find that the husband of the couple they are celebrating has been shot. As they try to cover up the situation, they start a rumor about where the person shot is. Each time the truth comes out, the rumor for the next couple grows larger until the police arrive, and you're left wondering what is truth and fiction.
One of the things I've always enjoyed about Carousel is how they have been able to adapt and do their shows in different places around Indianola. This production is performed at La Vida Loca Winery. Walking into the space, you wouldn't expect to see duel level set for the show, but set designer Jim Lindsley has been able to do just that. Not only was he able to make a two-story set work, he was able to include six different exits within the set. The set, with decoration from Lily Trading Company, gives the actors and director a surprising amount of area to stage the show for their space. The set is primarily red, an excellent contrast for Alex Lindsley's mix of black costumes and Randy Stone's lighting.
While audiences may be used to seeing Michelle Vaudrin on stage, she has stepped up into the role of director for this production. For her first show, she tackled farce and was successful. She had the audience in stitches with some of the physical humor. She does this by bringing an ensemble together with actors who are veterans of Carousel Theatre and those making their Carousel debuts. When you get the entire cast onstage, hilarity ensues.
While the production team has done a great job of giving the audience an enjoyable show, it wouldn't be a show without the actors on the stage. Part of the fun of watching this show is the actors put together in each of the couples we see on stage. The cast is led by Daniel Pickett as Ken Gorman, who is making his Carousel debut, and Amanda Jackson as Chris Gorman. The show rest on how they set up the husband being shot and the need to try to cover up what they think is the truth. They both do an excellent job,
One thing that is not a rumor are the shows Carousel has selected for its 59th season. They will open their season this fall with "Casserole" by Pam Harbaugh. They will continue in the spring by bringing the classic "Death of a Salesman" by Arthur Miller. Their season will close with their summer with the musical "Urinetown" by Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis.
It's no rumor, audiences love Carousel's production of "Rumors." With both performances, its opening weekend sold out, and great word of mouth, you will want to get your ticket to this show asap. The cast and production team come together to make a production that will have you in stitches for the whole evening. To learn more about or get tickets to this show, visit the link below.




