CHARLOTTE'S WEB Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Charlotte's Web comes to The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts this month. Based on the beloved book by E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web spins the tale of Wilbur, his best friend, Fern, a most extraordinary spider named Charlotte, and their adventures on the farm. When Wilbur learns he faces a terrible fate, Charlotte takes action to save him. This treasured tale explores bravery, selfless love, and what it means to be a friend. Best for ages 5+.

Performances

Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 AM—Sensory-Friendly Performance*

Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, October 27 at 2:00 PM

*Sensory-friendly performances are designed to provide an accessible and comfortable theatre experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, and other social, learning, or cognitive disabilities. During these performances, audiences can expect house lighting to remain at a low level during the performance, lower sound levels, freedom to talk and leave seats during the show, designated quiet areas outside the theatre space, and space throughout the theatre for standing and movement.

Audience members are welcome to bring their own manipulatives, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items to the show.If you would like a buffer seat next to your party, please contact the Box Office.

