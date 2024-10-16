CHARLOTTE'S WEB Comes to CCPA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Footliters Imagination Studio brings Charlotte’s Web to life on the CCPA stage October 25–27 in a series of performances for young audiences. Special events include a fere petting zoo on Saturday, and one performance that is designated as sensory-friendly. Tickets cost $10–$15 (before fees and sales tax), and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone-only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

Charlotte’s Web

Based on the beloved book by E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web spins the tale of Wilbur, his best friend, Fern, and a most extraordinary spider named Charlotte. When Wilbur learns he faces a terrible fate, Charlotte takes action to save him. This treasured tale explores bravery, selfless love, and what it means to be a friend. Best for ages 5+.

Public Performance Dates

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM Sensory-Friendly Performance*

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM

*Sensory-friendly performances are designed to provide an accessible and comfortable theatre experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, and other social, learning, or cognitive disabilities. During these performances, audiences can expect house lighting to remain at a low level during the performance, lower sound levels, freedom to talk and leave seats during the show, designated quiet areas outside the theatre space, and space throughout the theatre for standing and movement.

