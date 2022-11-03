Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines Playhouse

Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines Playhouse

This production for the whole family, will have you wanting to take a closer look through November 13.

Register for Des Moines News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

Things are not always as they appear. As we grow older, we learn different ways to seek the truth. One thing we don't have to think about to worry about how they appear are shows that are part of the Kate Goldman's Children's Theatre series at Des Moines Playhouse. This last weekend they opened their Children's Theatre series with the classic "Harriet the Spy," which will run through November 13. However you are introduced to "Harriet the Spy," through the book, the movie, the streaming series, or the play, this production is one you will have to take a closer look at.

"Harriet the Spy," tells the story of Harriet, a girl who likes to take notes on what she sees in the world around her. As the play begins, we are introduced to the different people in her world. They consist of her parents, her school, and the people in her neighborhood. She writes things as she sees them but never intends for her journal to be seen. When a classmate of hers steels it while she is not looking and shares the journal, Harriet is forced to see that sometimes, there is more to the story. Will she lose her friends now that the journal has been found? You will have to go to the show to find out.

This idea of taking a closer look is woven into the show's technical elements. While Nicholas Amundson's set contains two larger-than-life pieces of Harriet's spy equipment, when you take a closer look, you see how her notebook at the center of the story has lined most of the set. One of my favorite moments comes in the classroom scene. I don't want to give away what he does, but make sure to look at the stools. Taking a closer look at the technical elements, you get to see the fantastic costumes from Jessica Van Essen that have a timeless feel and terrific lighting from Virgil Kleinhesselink that ties some of the muted colors in the costuming to the bright colors of the set.

Director Jen Green has done a fantastic job of bringing this cast together. As you take a closer look at the fantastic cast, you will discover both adults and students making their Playhouse debuts, some continuing their Playhouse journeys, and others returning to the Playhouse after doing shows with other local theatres. The cast does an excellent job bringing these characters as colorful, and at times larger than life, to life on the stage. I enjoyed seeing how they played multiple characters giving several small side stories throughout the show. Some of the ones that have stuck with me are Cidney McMillian as the sax-playing, cat-loving Harrison Withers, as well as Susan Iris as Mama Dei Santi, and Hudson Pulver as her employee Little Joe Currie.

The show's heart comes in the performances of Vivian Rosalie Coleman as Harriet and Becky Scholtec as Ole Golly. Over the last year, I've had the opportunity to work with Vivian on two shows, and it has been a treat to see her grow as an actress. Her portrayal as Harriet is her best performance to date. She handles the large amount of lines and all her time onstage like a seasoned actor. Part of that comes from working with a seasoned, Cloris Award-winning actress like Becky Scholtec, who takes on the role of Ole Golly. She brings so much heart to the role, which is necessary as she teaches Harriet how to view the world.

If you are looking for clues about something to do as a family, I suggest finding your way to Des Moines Playhouse for their production of "Harriet the Spy." Each aspect of the show beautifully comes together to have children of all ages looking beyond what they see and seeking out the true stories around them. "Harriet The Spy" continues through November 13. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the link below.




Review: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing Arts
In just a few weeks, Netflix will have people streaming the newest season of 'The Crown.' The show has always been popular, but with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth, it has had a resurgence leading up to season 5. So it's no surprise a parody of the show has popped up, and you have the chance to see it! 'The Crown Live!' a parody by Daniel Clarkson, opened on October 25 as part of Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series with Des Moines Performing Arts. Whether you are a fan of the show, or this is your first time in the world of 'The Crown,' this show is a hilarious 90 minutes that you won't want to miss.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing Arts
One of the things I've grown to appreciate about Des Moines Performing Arts is their willingness to bring revivals as part of the Willis Broadway Series. Their commitment to revivals has brought some of my favorite productions over the last few seasons. What is so great about revivals is many times, they take a new look at classic material. It could be focusing on an element of the show that wasn't focused on before. At other times it could be looking at the show through an understanding of current events. Tuesday night, Des Moines Performing Arts brought the national tour of 'Fiddler on the Roof,' the 2016 Tony-nominated revival to the stage, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time.
City Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season Photo
City Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
City Circle has announced the cast of its 2022 holiday show, Elf The Musical. 
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Carousel Theatre Of Indianola Photo
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Carousel Theatre Of Indianola
We all long for friendship, and they get us through some of the most challenging times in our lives. Carousel Theatre of Indianola explores the relationships we build with our friends through their revival production of Robert Harling's 'Steel Magnolias.'

From This Author - DC Felton

David Felton has been involved in theatre since his middle school production of The Wizard of Oz. Throughout high school he stayed onstage, and once he got to college he started exploring thebackst... (read more about this author)


Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines PlayhouseReview: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines Playhouse
November 3, 2022

Things are not always as they appear. As we grow older, we learn different ways to seek the truth. One thing we don't have to think about to worry about how they appear are shows that are part of the Kate Goldman's Children's Theatre series at Des Moines Playhouse. This last weekend they opened their Children's Theatre series with the classic 'Harriet the Spy,' which will run through November 13. However you are introduced to 'Harriet the Spy,' through the book, the movie, the streaming series, or the play, this production is one you will have to take a closer look at.
Review: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing Arts
October 28, 2022

In just a few weeks, Netflix will have people streaming the newest season of 'The Crown.' The show has always been popular, but with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth, it has had a resurgence leading up to season 5. So it's no surprise a parody of the show has popped up, and you have the chance to see it! 'The Crown Live!' a parody by Daniel Clarkson, opened on October 25 as part of Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series with Des Moines Performing Arts. Whether you are a fan of the show, or this is your first time in the world of 'The Crown,' this show is a hilarious 90 minutes that you won't want to miss.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing Arts
October 27, 2022

One of the things I've grown to appreciate about Des Moines Performing Arts is their willingness to bring revivals as part of the Willis Broadway Series. Their commitment to revivals has brought some of my favorite productions over the last few seasons. What is so great about revivals is many times, they take a new look at classic material. It could be focusing on an element of the show that wasn't focused on before. At other times it could be looking at the show through an understanding of current events. Tuesday night, Des Moines Performing Arts brought the national tour of 'Fiddler on the Roof,' the 2016 Tony-nominated revival to the stage, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time.
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Carousel Theatre Of IndianolaReview: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Carousel Theatre Of Indianola
October 24, 2022

We all long for friendship, and they get us through some of the most challenging times in our lives. Carousel Theatre of Indianola explores the relationships we build with our friends through their revival production of Robert Harling's 'Steel Magnolias.'
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Des Moines Performing Arts
October 8, 2022

After announcing it as part of its 2019-2020 season, Des Moines Performing Arts is finally able to bring another of its pre- covid shows to the stage. This time is the return of the raunchy but amusing 'The Book of Mormon.' In its fourth stop on its new tour, the show took to the Civic Center stage on October 7, and those in attendance were happy to welcome the tour to Des Moines.