Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines Playhouse

Things are not always as they appear. As we grow older, we learn different ways to seek the truth. One thing we don't have to think about to worry about how they appear are shows that are part of the Kate Goldman's Children's Theatre series at Des Moines Playhouse. This last weekend they opened their Children's Theatre series with the classic "Harriet the Spy," which will run through November 13. However you are introduced to "Harriet the Spy," through the book, the movie, the streaming series, or the play, this production is one you will have to take a closer look at.

"Harriet the Spy," tells the story of Harriet, a girl who likes to take notes on what she sees in the world around her. As the play begins, we are introduced to the different people in her world. They consist of her parents, her school, and the people in her neighborhood. She writes things as she sees them but never intends for her journal to be seen. When a classmate of hers steels it while she is not looking and shares the journal, Harriet is forced to see that sometimes, there is more to the story. Will she lose her friends now that the journal has been found? You will have to go to the show to find out.

This idea of taking a closer look is woven into the show's technical elements. While Nicholas Amundson's set contains two larger-than-life pieces of Harriet's spy equipment, when you take a closer look, you see how her notebook at the center of the story has lined most of the set. One of my favorite moments comes in the classroom scene. I don't want to give away what he does, but make sure to look at the stools. Taking a closer look at the technical elements, you get to see the fantastic costumes from Jessica Van Essen that have a timeless feel and terrific lighting from Virgil Kleinhesselink that ties some of the muted colors in the costuming to the bright colors of the set.

Director Jen Green has done a fantastic job of bringing this cast together. As you take a closer look at the fantastic cast, you will discover both adults and students making their Playhouse debuts, some continuing their Playhouse journeys, and others returning to the Playhouse after doing shows with other local theatres. The cast does an excellent job bringing these characters as colorful, and at times larger than life, to life on the stage. I enjoyed seeing how they played multiple characters giving several small side stories throughout the show. Some of the ones that have stuck with me are Cidney McMillian as the sax-playing, cat-loving Harrison Withers, as well as Susan Iris as Mama Dei Santi, and Hudson Pulver as her employee Little Joe Currie.

The show's heart comes in the performances of Vivian Rosalie Coleman as Harriet and Becky Scholtec as Ole Golly. Over the last year, I've had the opportunity to work with Vivian on two shows, and it has been a treat to see her grow as an actress. Her portrayal as Harriet is her best performance to date. She handles the large amount of lines and all her time onstage like a seasoned actor. Part of that comes from working with a seasoned, Cloris Award-winning actress like Becky Scholtec, who takes on the role of Ole Golly. She brings so much heart to the role, which is necessary as she teaches Harriet how to view the world.

If you are looking for clues about something to do as a family, I suggest finding your way to Des Moines Playhouse for their production of "Harriet the Spy." Each aspect of the show beautifully comes together to have children of all ages looking beyond what they see and seeking out the true stories around them. "Harriet The Spy" continues through November 13. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the link below.