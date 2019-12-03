Playhouse Friday Funday Presents THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD

Join the Des Moines Community Playhouse on Dec. 13, 2019, for The Little Engine That Could. This story is the lastest in the 2019-20 season of Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. Performances are at the Playhouse, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, and 1:30 PM. Shows are approximately 45 minutes in length. IRIS provides audio description upon request at the 10:45 AM performance. Admission is $6 per person, adults and children. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.



The Little Engine That Could asks the question, "Who will take the presents to the children on the other side of the mountain?" When everyone else refuses, the smallest of all the engines volunteers to help. "I think I can, I think I can, I think I can...I thought I could!"



Friday Funday performances are held monthly, October 2019-May 2020. This season features a wide variety of fairy tales and fables including The Little Engine That Could, Dec. 13, 2019; The Brave Little Tailor, Jan.10, 2020; The Mitten, Feb. 7, 2020; Rapunzel, Mar. 6, 2020; The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Apr. 3, 2020; and The Brementown Musicians, May 8, 2020.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



The Little Engine That Could: Dec. 13. 2019

9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, 1:30 PM



The Little Engine That Could Tickets

$6 all ages

To purchase tickets:

dmplayhouse.com

515-277-6261

Des Moines Community Playhouse Ticket Office, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 50312







Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You