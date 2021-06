Photos: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY in Concert from Tallgrass Theatre Company

On Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, 2021, Tallgrass Theatre Company will present the Tony Award-winning musical The Bridges of Madison County in concert.

The Bridges of Madison County will be presented Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater at 4100 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Tickets are not necessary; free will donations will be collected to help fund construction of Tallgrass's new performance space, with a suggested donation of $20 per person. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic items. For more information, the public may visit tallgrasstheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Dylan Heuer