Linda Eder, Elena Shaddow, Kevin Worley and More to Take Part in IOWA CONCERT OF HOPE

A special "virtual concert" is planned to raise funds to benefit those affected by the August derecho storm that devastated areas of East Central Iowa. The Iowa Concert of Hope will air on KCRG-TV 9.2 and stream at www.iowahope.com on Thursday, October 1st at 7pm, featuring performances and appearances by national and local talent, from the worlds of film, Broadway, TV, dance, opera and cabaret. Many of the performers are rooted in Iowa, or started their careers here.

With an introduction by Marion, Iowa native Ron Livingston (Swingers, Office Space, Band of Brothers, Adaptation, A Million LIttle Things) and hosted by KCRG News Anchor Beth Malicki, the concert will feature performances by hit singer/songwriter Edwin McCain (I'll Be), country star Larry Gatlin (Gatlin Brothers), jazz great Chris Brubeck, Broadway greats Linda Eder (Jekyll & Hyde), Tim Shew (Les Miserables), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), and Antoine Smith (Carousel), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Decal (In the Heights), and Tony Award winner Trent Kowalik (Billy Elliot).

Performances and appearances by those with Iowa ties include Michael Harrington (Theater Works USA), Kevin Worley (On The Town), Christopher Johnstone (Love Never Dies), Kelly Cae Hogan (The Metropolitan Opera), Jim McDonough (Steinway Artist), Ezekiel Andrew (Ragtime), Catherine Blades (B'way: Bye Bye Birdie), Karla Goettel, Alicia Strong, Amy Friedl Stoner, Janelle Lauer, Alisabeth Von Presley, Alvon Reed, Cameron Sullenberger, Jake Wildhorn, Lynne Rothrock, and Garrett Hufford.

The concert will benefit those in the most affected area of East Central Iowa through the work of the Iowa Derecho Resource Center, the Iowa Giving Crew, and the Disaster Recovery Fund of the United Way of East Central Iowa. Contributors may also donate to the Peggy Boyle Whitworth Fund to support performing arts at the Brucemore Historic Site & Cultural Center. Details and links at www.iowahope.com.

The concert is the creation of Cedar Rapids area producer & director Brian Glick (Artistic Director, Revival Theatre Company); Cedar Rapids native and Grammy-nominated producer Kim Scharnberg (orchestrations for film, TV, and Broadway musicals); and Marion native and Los Angeles-based show producer, writer, & performer Dan Kane.

DETAILS:

What: A special benefit concert in support of victims of the 2020 Iowa derecho.

When: Thursday, October 1st at 7:00pm Central.

Where: KCRG-TV 9.2 (Mediacom ch. 109/815, Imon ch. 709/817), and online at iowahope.com.

Contact: www.iowahope.com/contact.html

