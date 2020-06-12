LAMB Theatre Has Announced the First Naming Gift for the New Theater

KCAU has reported that LAMB Theatre has announced the first naming gift for its new theatre. The gift will be used to create the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall within the new theatre space.

Diana Wooley, LAMB Theatre Executive Director shared: "We are excited and honored that The Margaret Ann Martin Everist Foundation named LAMB Theatre the recipient of its 2020 grant, helping us to make a major move forward in our fundraising for the 625 Douglas Project. It's especially thrilling to know that this important section of our new theatre will honor the memory of Siouxland's well-known philanthropist and lover of the arts, Margaret Ann Martin Everist,"

The 625 Douglas project previously received grants from the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), a Grayfield tax credit, and two Gilchrist Foundation Matching Grants.

