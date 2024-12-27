KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in 025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical is coming to Des Moines Playhouse in 2025. Performances will run March 28 - April 13, 2025.

Based on the popular book by Mo Willems, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical, is a silly story about young Trixie, who loses her Knuffle Bunny on a family trip to the laundromat. Will she find him, or will Knuffle Bunny be lost for good?

Season tickets now on sale. Individual tickets on sale to the public at a date to be determined. Sign up for the newsletter to receive notice when tickets go on sale. Choose the Kate Goldman Family Series show information option.

Listen to the Studio Cast Recording of this new musical featuring Stephanie D’Abruzzo and author Mo Willems on Spotify.

Comments