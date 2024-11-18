Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End comes to Des Moines Performing Arts next month. Performances run December 3 - 21, 2024 at Temple Theater.

The Suburban Outlaw production of Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, is a quick-witted, uplifting story recounting the life of America columnist and humorist, Erma Bombeck. The heart-warming, humorous biographical play is written by Allison Engel and Margaret Engel, directed by Mark Cuddy and stars film, television, and stage actress, and producer Pam Sherman as the nationally syndicated columnist, Erma Bombeck.

One of America’s most beloved humorists, Erma Bombeck was widely known as, “the woman who made women laugh.” Equal parts wife, mother, daughter, and “domestic demigoddess,” she gave voice to the everyday joys and struggles faced by women of all ages.

The play draws its title from Bombeck’s popular “At Wit’s End” nationally syndicated column, which was published in 900 newspapers nationwide. The story recounts the voice of a generation of unheard homemakers who elevated their joys and struggles to a platform where they could be seen and heard. A story about an equal rights activist known for telling tough truths and finding humor in them, Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End celebrates a remarkable woman who reminded us all how to embrace whatever life throws at us.

Comments