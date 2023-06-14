Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Next Week

Performances run June 23-25.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: DEAR EVEN HANSEN at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo 3 Review: DEAR EVEN HANSEN at Des Moines Performing Arts
NATIVE GARDENS is Now Playing at Des Moines Playhouse Photo 4 NATIVE GARDENS is Now Playing at Des Moines Playhouse

Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Next Week

Young Footliters Youth Theatre will present a production ofÂ Disneyâ€™s Frozen Jr.Â at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) June 23â€“25, 2023. Tickets are available online atÂ www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesdayâ€“Friday, noonâ€“4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5thÂ Street in Coralville.

Do you want to build a snowman?Â Disneyâ€™s Frozen JR., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the CCPA stage. Enjoy all of the memorable songs from the beloved animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. This production is generously sponsored by West Bank.

There are 4 performances:

Friday, June 23 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 24 at 2:00 & 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 25 at 2:00 PM

CAST

ElsaÂ Â Â Â Â  Melia Bohn
AnnaÂ Â  Avery Slaubaugh
OlafÂ Â Â Â  Fritz Lansing-Stoeffler
HansÂ Â Â  Oliver Miller
KristoffÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Jay Murphy
Young AnnaÂ Â Â  Miranda Rose Zimmerman
Young ElsaÂ Â Â Â Â  Gretta Rippentrop
Middle AnnaÂ  Lily Doobay
Middle ElsaÂ Â Â Â  Lovella Varner
King AgnarrÂ Â Â  Solomon Shaffer
Queen IdunaÂ  Queen Iduna
OakenÂ Luke Reimer
PabbieÂ Sam Glass
BuldaÂ  Ella Pressler
SvenÂ Â Â  Toby Morlan
Duke of WeseltonÂ Â Â Â Â  Zane Lee
Frau OakenÂ Â Â Â Â Sophie Bergman
HandmaidenÂ  Sophie Bergman
HandmaidenÂ  Lily Farrar
Featured SoloÂ Lucan Botsford
Featured SoloÂ James Haack
Featured SoloÂ Mahala Smith
Featured SoloÂ Violet Whiting
Featured SoloÂ Oceana Zhang

Snow Chorus: Ayla Bleil, Hadley Fruin, Madison Glass, Alex Keely, Rowyn Mass, Claire Reimer, Caroline Seery, Isabel Sill, Ella Vakiner, Lily Wells-Lu

Summer Chorus: Kenna Boss, Lila Chimenti, Stella Daly, Harrison Frost, Paxton Fruin, Tyler Hoth, Arlo Hughes, Norah Jennings, Hattie Kalina, Henry Lenhart, Macy Linley, Sydney Mooney, Elliot Olszewski, Ollie Visser, Evelyn Whitsitt

Hidden Folk: Lucan Botsford, Krysty Bujakowska, Mia Busche, James Haack, Amelia Harris, Emma Lai, Cooper McGowan, Sean Miller, Mahala Smith, Violet Whiting, Oceana Zhang

Oakenâ€™s Family: Nora Davis, Jack Hegueot, Lyrah Huggins, Sasha Jakob, Grey Linley, Parker McGowan, Emma Sebag, Sophia Williams




RELATED STORIES - Des Moines

1
Review: DEAR EVEN HANSEN at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: DEAR EVEN HANSEN at Des Moines Performing Arts

Dear Broadwayworld Reader. This week is going to be a good week. That is because 'Dear Evan Hansen' is back in Des Moines through June 11. In 2019, Des Moines Performing Arts brought the first national tour of 'Dear Evan Hansen' early in its run. So it's fitting that it is returning to Des Moines this week as one of its final stops before the tour closes in July. Another reason it's a fitting way to wind up its tour is that as part of the Independent Producers Network, Des Moines Performing Arts has invested in the show's Broadway, National Tour, and London productions. If you've seen the show in the past, or even the movie, after seeing it on opening night in Des Moines, I can say with certainty 'Dear Evan Hansen' is worth revisiting.

2
NATIVE GARDENS is Now Playing at Des Moines Playhouse Photo
NATIVE GARDENS is Now Playing at Des Moines Playhouse

Native Gardens is now playing at Des Moines Playhouse. Performances run June 2-18.

3
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra Swings into Coralville in June Photo
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra Swings into Coralville in June

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, June 8 at 7:00 PM.

4
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Des Moines Performing Arts

What did our Some artists are remembered for being one-hit wonders, while others are known for producing hit after hit. In either case, we are left with the legacy of their music. When you think of Tina Turner, you think of all the hit songs she is known for. The legacy her music still has can be seen on stage at Des Moines Performing Arts as they opened 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' as part of their current Broadway Series. Â critic think of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Des Moines Performing Arts?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Des Moines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Technicolored Dreamcoat
The Grand Opera House (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# dwb (driving while black)
TBA location in Des Moines (7/08-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens
Des Moines Playhouse (6/02-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluebeard's Castle
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/01-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical TYA
Des Moines Playhouse (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Des Moines Playhouse (5/31-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong
Ankeny Community Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once
Des Moines Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Falling and the Rising
Freedom Center at Camp Dodge (7/20-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (4/26-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You