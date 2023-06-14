Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Next Week

Young Footliters Youth Theatre will present a production ofÂ Disneyâ€™s Frozen Jr.Â at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) June 23â€“25, 2023. Tickets are available online atÂ www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesdayâ€“Friday, noonâ€“4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5thÂ Street in Coralville.

Do you want to build a snowman?Â Disneyâ€™s Frozen JR., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the CCPA stage. Enjoy all of the memorable songs from the beloved animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. This production is generously sponsored by West Bank.

There are 4 performances:

Friday, June 23 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 24 at 2:00 & 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 25 at 2:00 PM

CAST

ElsaÂ Â Â Â Â Melia Bohn

AnnaÂ Â Avery Slaubaugh

OlafÂ Â Â Â Fritz Lansing-Stoeffler

HansÂ Â Â Oliver Miller

KristoffÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Jay Murphy

Young AnnaÂ Â Â Miranda Rose Zimmerman

Young ElsaÂ Â Â Â Â Gretta Rippentrop

Middle AnnaÂ Lily Doobay

Middle ElsaÂ Â Â Â Lovella Varner

King AgnarrÂ Â Â Solomon Shaffer

Queen IdunaÂ Queen Iduna

OakenÂ Luke Reimer

PabbieÂ Sam Glass

BuldaÂ Ella Pressler

SvenÂ Â Â Toby Morlan

Duke of WeseltonÂ Â Â Â Â Zane Lee

Frau OakenÂ Â Â Â Â Sophie Bergman

HandmaidenÂ Sophie Bergman

HandmaidenÂ Lily Farrar

Featured SoloÂ Lucan Botsford

Featured SoloÂ James Haack

Featured SoloÂ Mahala Smith

Featured SoloÂ Violet Whiting

Featured SoloÂ Oceana Zhang

Snow Chorus: Ayla Bleil, Hadley Fruin, Madison Glass, Alex Keely, Rowyn Mass, Claire Reimer, Caroline Seery, Isabel Sill, Ella Vakiner, Lily Wells-Lu

Summer Chorus: Kenna Boss, Lila Chimenti, Stella Daly, Harrison Frost, Paxton Fruin, Tyler Hoth, Arlo Hughes, Norah Jennings, Hattie Kalina, Henry Lenhart, Macy Linley, Sydney Mooney, Elliot Olszewski, Ollie Visser, Evelyn Whitsitt

Hidden Folk: Lucan Botsford, Krysty Bujakowska, Mia Busche, James Haack, Amelia Harris, Emma Lai, Cooper McGowan, Sean Miller, Mahala Smith, Violet Whiting, Oceana Zhang

Oakenâ€™s Family: Nora Davis, Jack Hegueot, Lyrah Huggins, Sasha Jakob, Grey Linley, Parker McGowan, Emma Sebag, Sophia Williams