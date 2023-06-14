Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Next Week

Performances run June 23-25.
Young Footliters Youth Theatre will present a production ofÂ Disneyâ€™s Frozen Jr.Â at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) June 23â€“25, 2023. Tickets are available online atÂ www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesdayâ€“Friday, noonâ€“4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5thÂ Street in Coralville.
Do you want to build a snowman?Â Disneyâ€™s Frozen JR., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the CCPA stage. Enjoy all of the memorable songs from the beloved animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. This production is generously sponsored by West Bank.
There are 4 performances:
Friday, June 23 at 7:00 PM
Saturday, June 24 at 2:00 & 7:00 PM
Sunday, June 25 at 2:00 PM
ElsaÂ Â Â Â Â Melia Bohn
AnnaÂ Â Avery Slaubaugh
OlafÂ Â Â Â Fritz Lansing-Stoeffler
HansÂ Â Â Oliver Miller
KristoffÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Jay Murphy
Young AnnaÂ Â Â Miranda Rose Zimmerman
Young ElsaÂ Â Â Â Â Gretta Rippentrop
Middle AnnaÂ Lily Doobay
Middle ElsaÂ Â Â Â Lovella Varner
King AgnarrÂ Â Â Solomon Shaffer
Queen IdunaÂ Queen Iduna
OakenÂ Luke Reimer
PabbieÂ Sam Glass
BuldaÂ Ella Pressler
SvenÂ Â Â Toby Morlan
Duke of WeseltonÂ Â Â Â Â Zane Lee
Frau OakenÂ Â Â Â Â Sophie Bergman
HandmaidenÂ Sophie Bergman
HandmaidenÂ Lily Farrar
Featured SoloÂ Lucan Botsford
Featured SoloÂ James Haack
Featured SoloÂ Mahala Smith
Featured SoloÂ Violet Whiting
Featured SoloÂ Oceana Zhang
Snow Chorus: Ayla Bleil, Hadley Fruin, Madison Glass, Alex Keely, Rowyn Mass, Claire Reimer, Caroline Seery, Isabel Sill, Ella Vakiner, Lily Wells-Lu
Summer Chorus: Kenna Boss, Lila Chimenti, Stella Daly, Harrison Frost, Paxton Fruin, Tyler Hoth, Arlo Hughes, Norah Jennings, Hattie Kalina, Henry Lenhart, Macy Linley, Sydney Mooney, Elliot Olszewski, Ollie Visser, Evelyn Whitsitt
Hidden Folk: Lucan Botsford, Krysty Bujakowska, Mia Busche, James Haack, Amelia Harris, Emma Lai, Cooper McGowan, Sean Miller, Mahala Smith, Violet Whiting, Oceana Zhang
Oakenâ€™s Family: Nora Davis, Jack Hegueot, Lyrah Huggins, Sasha Jakob, Grey Linley, Parker McGowan, Emma Sebag, Sophia Williams
