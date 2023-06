Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Next Week

Young Footliters Youth Theatre will present a production of Disney’s Frozen Jr. at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) June 23–25, 2023. Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

Do you want to build a snowman? Disney’s Frozen JR., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the CCPA stage. Enjoy all of the memorable songs from the beloved animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. This production is generously sponsored by West Bank.

There are 4 performances:

Friday, June 23 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 24 at 2:00 & 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 25 at 2:00 PM

CAST

Elsa Melia Bohn

Anna Avery Slaubaugh

Olaf Fritz Lansing-Stoeffler

Hans Oliver Miller

Kristoff Jay Murphy

Young Anna Miranda Rose Zimmerman

Young Elsa Gretta Rippentrop

Middle Anna Lily Doobay

Middle Elsa Lovella Varner

King Agnarr Solomon Shaffer

Queen Iduna Queen Iduna

Oaken Luke Reimer

Pabbie Sam Glass

Bulda Ella Pressler

Sven Toby Morlan

Duke of Weselton Zane Lee

Frau Oaken Sophie Bergman

Handmaiden Sophie Bergman

Handmaiden Lily Farrar

Featured Solo Lucan Botsford

Featured Solo James Haack

Featured Solo Mahala Smith

Featured Solo Violet Whiting

Featured Solo Oceana Zhang

Snow Chorus: Ayla Bleil, Hadley Fruin, Madison Glass, Alex Keely, Rowyn Mass, Claire Reimer, Caroline Seery, Isabel Sill, Ella Vakiner, Lily Wells-Lu

Summer Chorus: Kenna Boss, Lila Chimenti, Stella Daly, Harrison Frost, Paxton Fruin, Tyler Hoth, Arlo Hughes, Norah Jennings, Hattie Kalina, Henry Lenhart, Macy Linley, Sydney Mooney, Elliot Olszewski, Ollie Visser, Evelyn Whitsitt

Hidden Folk: Lucan Botsford, Krysty Bujakowska, Mia Busche, James Haack, Amelia Harris, Emma Lai, Cooper McGowan, Sean Miller, Mahala Smith, Violet Whiting, Oceana Zhang

Oaken’s Family: Nora Davis, Jack Hegueot, Lyrah Huggins, Sasha Jakob, Grey Linley, Parker McGowan, Emma Sebag, Sophia Williams