Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre Presents HEATHERS The Musical This Month

Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre presents HEATHERS THE MUSICAL July 22-31 at the Civic Center's Stoner Theater.

Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man), HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal show based on the greatest teen comedy of all time.

The musical is led by award-winning creative team Megan Helmers (Director/Choreographer) and Brenton Brown (Music Director) with scenic design and lighting by Alex Snodgrass, sound by Christopher Williams, costume design by Caitlin Corbett, props by Deb Korte, stage management by Kyle Bochart and intimacy direction by Stephanie Schneider. Apprentice artists include Emma Feldhans (Assistant Music Director) Abby Mayo (Assistant Stage Manager), Lindsay Amundson (Assistant Choreographer), and Olivia Palmer (Associate Lighting and Scenic Designer).

"HEATHERS is funny, subversive, audacious, and shocking," said Director/Choreographer Megan Helmers. "It's a black comedy with fantastic music, but it also uses camp and satire in a very clever way to address thorny issues like bullying and school violence. DMYAT has never shied away from allowing young artists to tackle challenging material, and I'm excited for audiences to see just how deeply our cast of primarily high school and college-aged actors has connected with these characters and this story. We can't wait for audiences to join us and experience this exhilarating and entertaining production."

DMYAT's cast of HEATHERS features Tayden Baccam, Payton Boesch, Ben Clark, Caitlin Como, Levi Cooper, Me'Lisa Dudley, Abby Fickbohm, Dan Haymes, Sage Johnson, Audrey Krukow, Tatum Lowell, Charlotte Proctor, Madison Pulica, Alex Siegle, Charlie Reese, Canaan Richardson, Nyabhan Teny, Tanner Tillotson, Aaliyah Trimble, Gracie Valerio-Garsow, Hunter West, and Tyler White.

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL premiered on September 13, 2010 at Joe's Pub in New York City, followed by a run at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Los Angeles in September of 2013. In March 2014, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL returned to New York in an Off-Broadway production at New World Stages, under the direction of Andy Fickman. The show earned the Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical and ran through August 4, 2014. Featuring memorable songs like "Big Fun," "Candy Store," and "Seventeen," the musical has become a cult favorite.