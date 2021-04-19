Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Des Moines Playhouse Virtual Friday Funday Presents LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

Little Red Riding Hood is taking food and flowers to her poor, sick granny at her cottage in the forest. You can bet that the big bad wolf isn't far behind.

Apr. 19, 2021  

Join The Des Moines Playhouse online this spring for Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. The newest story is Little Red Riding Hood, available for viewing now. Cost for the video-on-demand is $5 and is available online at dmplayhouse.com. Friday Funday is sponsored by Workspace, Inc.

Little Red Riding Hood is taking food and flowers to her poor, sick granny at her cottage in the forest. You can bet that the big bad wolf isn't far behind. Will Little Red listen to her teacher and stay on the path? Viewers will learn to trust their instincts in a fresh take on this familiar tale.

The cast includes Jada (Jada Lynne Smith), Maggie (Maggie Schmitt), and Eddie (Ed McAtee) as well as Edgar Allan Crow, the Friday Funday mascot. As with in-person Friday Funday programs, the video features a word of the day and the secret handshake.

Upcoming virtual stories this spring include Cinderella and The Boy Who Cried Wolf.


